IPL 2025, KKR vs RR Live Score: Still alive in playoff race, Kolkata face eliminated Rajasthan

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: On the surface, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals doesn’t feel like a matchup that is due to have a big impact on the IPL table, with the team in seventh facing the team in eighth, one of those two teams already eliminated. But the defending champions KKR are still alive and kicking in this tournament after a monumental win over Delhi Capitals, one which kept them afloat in IPL 2025. Can they keep applying pressure to the top half of the IPL table by stringing together two wins in a row for the first time in 2025?...Read More

Eden Gardens has been anything but a fortress for KKR, having won only one of five matches at the venue this season, losing three before the rain-out against PBKS. They’ve been vulnerable at home, but must turn that script around if they have hopes of qualifying. Currently, they would max out at 17 points if they manage to win the remainder of their four games, and they will likely have to do that. They are still mathematically in the equation even with a loss, but that would mean their fate wouldn’t rest in their own hands.

A low-on-confidence RR is at once a decent opponent to receive at this juncture of KKR’s season, but equally, one which has shown itself to be dynamic and capable of exciting cricket thanks to its two powerful, swashbuckling left-handed openers. With nothing except pride to play for, the pressure will be off for RR as they make the trip over to Kolkata. After rolling over somewhat in their 100-run loss against MI, RR will want to salvage some pride and end this season on a strong note, and take away some positives from a fairly miserable tournament in terms of big losses and losing from winning positions. With no Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson still injured, and a host of players not performing, this also presents a chance to test out some of the younger players in their squad. If it can work for players like their own Vaibhav Suryavanshi, there might be others who snap at the chance.

There is a chance of rain once again in Kolkata, one which could play dampener towards the second half of the day, but hopefully a full game’s play is in store. KKR will be anxious to avoid a loss and put their season in jeopardy, but with stronger performances from key players like Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine in recent matches, their hopes will be high regarding putting away a stuttering RR team. Just a question of both teams showing up to the party at Eden Gardens.