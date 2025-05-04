IPL 2025, KKR vs RR Live Score: Still alive in playoff race, Kolkata face eliminated Rajasthan
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: KKR face RR in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture, in Kolkata on Sunday. Follow live score and latest updates of KKR vs RR match.
- 32 Mins ago RR coach Bond on remaining games
- 40 Mins ago Head-to-head
- 48 Mins ago RR squad
- 51 Mins ago KKR squad
- 12 Mins ago Hello and good afternoon everyone!
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: On the surface, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals doesn’t feel like a matchup that is due to have a big impact on the IPL table, with the team in seventh facing the team in eighth, one of those two teams already eliminated. But the defending champions KKR are still alive and kicking in this tournament after a monumental win over Delhi Capitals, one which kept them afloat in IPL 2025. Can they keep applying pressure to the top half of the IPL table by stringing together two wins in a row for the first time in 2025?...Read More
Eden Gardens has been anything but a fortress for KKR, having won only one of five matches at the venue this season, losing three before the rain-out against PBKS. They’ve been vulnerable at home, but must turn that script around if they have hopes of qualifying. Currently, they would max out at 17 points if they manage to win the remainder of their four games, and they will likely have to do that. They are still mathematically in the equation even with a loss, but that would mean their fate wouldn’t rest in their own hands.
A low-on-confidence RR is at once a decent opponent to receive at this juncture of KKR’s season, but equally, one which has shown itself to be dynamic and capable of exciting cricket thanks to its two powerful, swashbuckling left-handed openers. With nothing except pride to play for, the pressure will be off for RR as they make the trip over to Kolkata. After rolling over somewhat in their 100-run loss against MI, RR will want to salvage some pride and end this season on a strong note, and take away some positives from a fairly miserable tournament in terms of big losses and losing from winning positions. With no Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson still injured, and a host of players not performing, this also presents a chance to test out some of the younger players in their squad. If it can work for players like their own Vaibhav Suryavanshi, there might be others who snap at the chance.
There is a chance of rain once again in Kolkata, one which could play dampener towards the second half of the day, but hopefully a full game’s play is in store. KKR will be anxious to avoid a loss and put their season in jeopardy, but with stronger performances from key players like Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine in recent matches, their hopes will be high regarding putting away a stuttering RR team. Just a question of both teams showing up to the party at Eden Gardens.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: RR coach Bond on remaining games
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Speaking ahead of the match, RR bowling coach Bond said, “Regardless of whether you're in the competition or not, you've got the RR badge on your chest, and you've got players with the attitude of wanting to turn up, compete, win, and that shouldn't matter if you're in the competition or not. So that energy and intensity is expected from the players regardless of the points table, and we didn't do that very well the other night [against Mumbai Indians]. It will be a hot day in Kolkata, and it will be challenging, but that's what's expected, and I want to see that from the boys.”
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Head-to-head
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: KKR lead 15-14 in terms of head-to-head vs RR. This year, KKR beat RR in Guwahati and last year, Buttler’s ton gave RR a narrow win at the Eden Gardens.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: RR squad
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: KKR squad
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Updates, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2025 match as KKR face RR in Kolkata! RR are already eliminated! Stay tuned folks!