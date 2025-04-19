IPL 2025, RR vs LSG Live Score: Rajasthan Royals in search of desperate win against inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants

RR vs LSG IPL Live Score 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Rajasthan Royals had a heartbreaker of a match in Delhi, as a super over loss saw them slide to three consecutive losses and put a massive roadblock on their path towards potential playoff qualification. With only two wins from the first half of the tournament, they cannot afford too many more losses, but it’s a tough task ahead of them to avoid that as they prepare to host a flamboyant Lucknow Super Giants team at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur....Read More

Lucknow also suffered a defeat against the odds to a lowly CSK team, finding themselves on the wrong end of a tacky pitch that nullified their star batters who love to feel the speed of the ball on their bats. With MS Dhoni playing a fine finishing knock that saw CSK home, LSG also slid to three losses in their seven games, but remain at the right end of the table thanks to the four wins they have picked up.

There has been good news for LSG even despite that loss earlier this week. Captain Rishabh Pant was finally amongst the runs after a horror start to the season, playing a stabilising knock and reaching a half-century even if it didn’t come in typical Rishabh Pant rock-and-roll fashion. Further, express seamer Mayank Yadav has been cleared from his rehab and is back with the LSG squad, but whether he has regained enough match fitness to be back into the playing XI immediately remains a question mark. The raw pace and immense potential of the exciting Mayank will elevate LSG’s struggling fast bowling department, adding a dimension that could push them a notch or two higher in terms of their overall quality.

For RR, this match will be about trying to figure out what has been going wrong. Their death bowling fell apart at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, letting DC pile on 77 runs in the final five overs, and their death batting also failed to see out a game that was largely in their control deep into the chase. With some questions floating regarding Sanju Samson’s fitness after he was forced to retire hurt in Delhi with a side strain and queries being made regarding their tactical decisions late in that super over game, the RR camp doesn’t sound like the most fun place in the world at the minute. To rescue this ship from sinking, they need their middle order, in particular Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, to really join the party. If they suffer another loss, you really have to believe it would take a miracle to qualify from that point. A team in desperate need of some momentum.

Jofra Archer against Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran is shaping up to be a real showstopper contest in this match, and that will be a key component of any plans RR have towards winning. RR found themselves on the wrong end of a Phil Salt assault in their first match at the Sawai Mansingh this season: can they avoid the same fate this time around with a couple of early wickets? A make-or-break team for the Royals from Jaipur.