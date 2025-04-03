KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad look for IPL 2024 final revenge vs Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: One thing that the IPL keeps proving year on year is that you can never say with any certainty what to expect. After a mega-auction that allowed teams to retain more than half of their squads from last year, expectations were that the stronger teams would remain strong as their core stayed in place. Instead, as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders head into a rematch of last year’s final, the two strongest teams from 2024, they find themselves rooted at the very bottom of the 2025 table....Read More
Defending champions KKR enter this match at the Eden Gardens at the very bottom, with one win in three games. Their last match was a devastating loss to the then-winless Mumbai Indians, which saw their batting crumble and bow out for 116 all-out. It was called a ‘collective batting failure’ by new captain Ajinkya Rahane, which is not words any team wants to be hearing three matches into a title defence — but that is certainly what it was. Their pair of heavy losses to MI and RCB mean that, despite a comfy win against RR, they sit with a run-rate of negative 1.428. Another loss here could mean the champions play catch-up the rest of the way.
It’s a similar story for SRH, who were trounced inside 16 overs of DC’s chase in Vizag for a heavy loss of their own. It was a meek batting performance, rescued by young Aniket Verma’s gem to provide a respectable total — but the warning signs are there. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head don’t look infallible in the powerplay, we haven’t seen the best of Heinrich Klaasen, and the bowling has flattered to deceive in each of their three matches. The bones of that superteam are still there, and SRH know they are capable of going on a run and racking up huge scores. It just remains a question of when they are able to find that vein of form.
Both these teams will know that it’s not quite panic stations, less than a quarter of the way into the season. Many teams have looked very unconvincing so far as they try to get the combinations right, and that means there is an opportunity to tinker and figure out what is working and what is not. While the Eden Gardens has been in the eye of the storm when it comes to IPL teams recently seemingly feuding with curators at their home grounds, what it does always promise is an even playing surface for bat and ball. It becomes about application and the ability to play good cricket on the day, and both these teams will be well aware of the other’s capability to do that.
The last two times these teams played, it produced undramatic, straightforward wins for KKR, as they waltzed through the playoffs to the trophies. With the pressure on now as it was then, can SRH find their feet against a unit that has been their biggest nemesis? And which team will find themselves struggling at the foot of the table when the dust settles?
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: Will KKR get spin at the Gardens?
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: After their opening loss to RCB, Ajinkya Rahane asked for more spin friendly pitches to assist KKR's world class spin duo at home. His request was turned down by head curator Sujan Mukherjee, but it does seem as if KKR will receive their wishes ultimately. It's a side-plot worth keeping an eye on, especially with the key battle that awaits in the spin department.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: SRH bowling a concern, big names must step up
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: SRH's bowling unit has flattered to deceive in their three matches so far. They conceded 240+ against RR, and then had 190+ vs LSG and 160+ vs DC chased down in 16 overs respectively.
Despite names such as Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, and Adam Zampa, SRH have been expensive and ineffective with the ball. After a certain point, the batting can only be expected to do so much: they won't score 280 every game.
KKR has a powerful batting unit hungry for some form, and SRH will need to try to be clinical in such a match.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: And can Venky Iyer live up to his price-tag?
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR have a tall left-hander of their own who has been struggling, and the pressure on the shoulders of Venkatesh Iyer is immense. Paid 23.75 crore to retain his services in the auction, he is expected to perform at the level dictated by one of the highest paychecks in IPL history.
He showed that quality against SRH in the playoffs, but he will have to earn it by replicating it with consistency across a full season. Can that journey start with another match against SRH to spur it forward?
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: When will Abhishek Sharma come to the party?
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: One of the keys to SRH's success last year was the development of Abhishek Sharma into one of Indian cricket's bonafide young stars. So far in IPL 2025, however, he's been kept quiet: only 31 runs in three innings, and an unceremonious first-over run-out against DC.
Abhishek hasn't quite arrived for SRH, and the key for them will be how good a platform he can set alongside Travis Head. Can he hit his first six of the IPL season at the Eden Gardens?
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR's ‘collective batting failure’
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: Captain Ajinkya Rahane was brutally honest after KKR's loss against MI, calling their performance a ‘collective batting failure’ and demanding more application. Despite KKR's depth and ability throughout the lineup, they only managed 116 in their first innings. Rahane is aware his team has far too much quality for such performances, it just remains to be seen whether his teammates can rise up to the challenge he has laid down.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: State of the IPL table
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: The IPL does move fast. Just about two weeks into this year's tournament, last year's finalists are closer to the bottom of the table than the top.
In fact, KKR are dead last, although they are tied on 2 points with 5 other teams. Their net run rate hit leaves them bottom, but they could climb very quickly. SRH, meanwhile, are currently eighth, but it's a similar story for them.
That's the good news: this early in the season, the table doesn't mean much. But neither of these teams will want to suffer a third loss out of four.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: SRH's last time out: Undone by all-round performance
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: SRH's last match, against DC on Sunday, was a story of DC just outdoing their opponents in all three departments. An early run-out of Abhishek Sharma led to four powerplay wickets for SRH, and despite a valiant effort by Aniket Verma, 163 was never going to be enough.
Subpar new ball bowling and some sloppy fielding meant DC subjected SRH to a loss inside 16 overs of the chase. KKR not the only ones coming off a brutal defeat.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: Last time out for KKR: a humbling loss
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR will quickly want to forget about what happened at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this week. Bowled out for 116, KKR's batters imploded in a way you wouldn't expect from a batting lineup that strong. It took MI only 77 deliveries to chase down that target, and KKR will be glad it's a quick turnaround to try and get back to winning ways after that NRR-demolishing loss.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR also have 7-3 record at Eden Gardens
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: News only gets better for KKR at home, where they have only lost to SRH on three occasions, and been triumphant seven times. Despite the ongoing feud between the franchise as the head curator at the Eden Gardens, they do still have a big home advantage to live up to when the game begins today.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR dominate head-to-head 19-9
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: In one of the more lopsided rivalries in the history of the IPL, KKR have tended to have the rub of green over Hyderabad in their contests. In 28 matches since SRH's induction into the IPL, KKR have won more than twice as many matches as SRH, leading 19-9.
This included all three matches last year — in their regular season thriller, in qualifier one, as well as the final.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: Rematch of 2024 final
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: The last time these two teams faced off was in the grand final of the 2024 tournament. The two best teams in the competition, KKR were dominant as they cheaply bowled out SRH's dangerous batting, before the two Iyers, Venkatesh and Shreyas, combined for a clinical chase. That was KKR's third IPL trophy, but SRH will have their mind on revenge in Kolkata today.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's IPL 2025 blockbuster showdown between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they take on each other at the Eden Gardens. Both sides are in very poor form, and also need to get back to winning ways. There have been question marks over Rahane's captaincy after he joined KKR in the recent auction and was appointed as skipper. KKR haven't been at their best and some of his decisions have been put under the scanner. Meanwhile, Cummins will be hoping for his side to find their usual form tonight and if they do, it will be a huge worry for KKR!