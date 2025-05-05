IPL 2025, SRH vs DC Live Updates: Must-win game for DC, SRH on the brink

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Live Updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: It has been an almost-disastrous week for Delhi Capitals, who find themselves on the ropes in IPL 2025 and in desperate need of fighting back. After falling to two consecutive losses at home, first to RCB and then to KKR, DC dipped from a position of strength to one which means they will have to play catch-up over their next few games, particularly as other results went against them in the last week....Read More

Axar Patel’s men would have been happy to have a near-week’s break after their loss to KKR, in which the team looked slightly low and sluggish after their strong start to the IPL 2025 season. They now travel to Hyderabad, where they will be met by a Sunrisers Hyderabad unit who have had a slog of a season themselves, having suffered a humbling loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their latest match. It just hasn’t clicked for SRH, their formidable batting not finding the gear they hit in 2024, or even any sort of form that would at the very least keep them competitive, and possessing one of the leakiest bowling units in terms of economy in this tournament.

SRH’s season is still alive from a mathematical standpoint, but a loss to Delhi at home will bring an end to it. SRH will want to avoid that fate at home, and put together a strong performance to ensure that this season isn’t all bad memories after having reached the finals last year. They will want their star-studded batting to step up against DC’s bowling unit, a tall task in itself: when these teams met earlier this season in Vizag, Mitchell Starc ran riot with a five-fer, setting up a pretty straightforward chase that DC aced. But that was a long time ago from the perspective of this season: all the pressure is on DC now, in what feels like a make-or-break match for a team that was sitting pretty only a couple of weeks ago.

A loss today would mean DC start needing other results to go their way in the closing stages of the tournament, a position no team wants to be in, especially with the teams above them in the table looking in red-hot form. DC’s next match is against PBKS, who are currently three points ahead of them: a win against SRH will make that a straightforward shootout to be in the playoff zone, a position DC would much rather be in to ensure that they have some sort of advantage heading into an extremely difficult final three games of the season.

For the visiting team, they will be looking for consistency from a top order that has failed to find it all season long, and for Kuldeep Yadav to find his early-season wicket-taking form after a couple of quiet if economical outings. SRH will meanwhile want to do their due diligence, keep the mathematical chance of qualification alive, knowing they have the players to put any team to the sword, especially in home conditions. It’s two power-packed teams with a lot on the line. Which of them will be able to cope with the pressure better?