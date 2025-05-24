IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC Live Updates: DC try to play spoilsport for PBKS qualifier one hopes in IPL's Northern Derby

IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC Live Updates: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: When this game first began two weeks ago, it soon found itself interrupted as a blackout in Dharamsala forced play to stop. Now, the ten overs of play from that day are scratched out, and as Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals' prepare for a game in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium instead, as is much of the jeopardy gone. Delhi Capitals’ torrid run of form, which has seen them fail to win in 5 matches, saw them bounced out of the tournament as they were demolished on their trip to the Wankhede Stadium, despite being the best team in the first part of this tournament. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are now odds-on favourites to finish in the top two as their primary rivals for those positions dropped points in the last two games. With this the second of their three consecutive matches in Jaipur, they remain favourites to see off a low-confidence DC and put themselves in pole to participate in qualifier one....Read More

A win today will see Punjab Kings vault to the top of the IPL 2025 table, on 19 points and on equal games played as the other three playoff-bound teams. Crucially, with qualification in the bag, it allows the team to get some preparation in against a playoff-calibre team: the earliness of qualification means that the gulf in quality between the top and bottom of the table has been large, but DC are a well-rounded and capable team who haven’t played to potential in these recent weeks. PBKS will be given confidence by the start they had in Dharamsala against the same team, which on that occasion had Mitchell Starc and today won’t: their young Indian opening duo had put on 130 in just 10 overs before the partnership was broken, and a similar performance will be hoped for against a gun-shy DC new-ball bowling attack.

DC, meanwhile, will want to get a consolation win in Jaipur, one which will ensure they end the season with a positive record. A losing record after starting the season 6-2 would be calamitous, and might force a knee-jerk reaction in terms of changes to a team which has made its qualities abundantly clear. After failing to make the most of their chances to qualify in this tournament with humbling wins against stronger teams in GT and MI, this result will allow DC to get a result on the board against a team above them in the table, something they have failed to do all but once this season.

Punjab’s match to lose, with all the stakes belonging to them. Can they be clinical and put away their northern neighbours, or will DC finally pull it together for a performance that had them at the top not too long ago this year?