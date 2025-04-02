RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Jos Buttler joins Sai Sudharsan as Titans look to make light work of 170-run target
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: The Gujarat Titans couldn't exactly get off to a scorcher in their innings as they chased a target of 170 set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They looked steady, though, until captain Shubman Gill fell in the fifth over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Liam Livingstone and Tim David put on a late charge for RCB but despite that and all the dropped catches from GT, the hosts finished with a score of 169/8 in their 20 overs batting first. Livingstone scored 54 in 40 balls while Tim David smashed 16 runs in the last over before being castled by Prasidh Krishna off the very last ball. He scored 32 in 18 balls....Read More
Former RCB man Mohammed Siraj has shown his side what they let go of as he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and the dangerous Phil Salt inside the powerplay for GT at the Chinnaswamy Stadion. Virat Kohli earlier fell to Arshad Khan in the second over of the match while RCB captain Rajat Patidar was dismissed by veteran Ishant Sharma shortly after the powerplay. Shubman Gill earlier won the toss and put Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat first in their first game at home this season.
As far as starts go, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) couldn't have hoped for anything better. They played their first two matches of the season away from home and came out victorious quite comprehensively in both of them. Moreover, the first of those matches was at the home of the defending champions and the second against the joint most succesfull franchise in the history of the league at a stadium where they last won in the inaugural season.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, did quite well in both games that they played but won just one of them. They nearly chased down a target of 244 in their season opener against the Punjab Kings and then made light work of Mumbai Indians in their second, which was their first game at home.
RCB will be depending on their batting lineup to provide the goods. Virat Kohli looked a bit sluggish against Chennai at Chepauk and so it will be interesting to see how he fares at a venue where he has nearly 3500 IPL runs. Phil Salt and captain Rajat Patidar have been firing on all cylinders. The only batter who might be feeling a bit of pressure is Liam Livingstone, considering his recent form in IPL and international cricket. It is very highly unlikely for them to make any change in their winning combination.
Sai Sudharsan has been the man in form for GT, while Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have also shown good signs with the bat. The fast-bowling unit also had a great match against Mumbai Indians, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna running riots in Ahmedabad.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Buttler switches gears! 18 runs in the ninth over
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: And just like that, GT's run rate is almost level with their required rate. Sudharsan takes a single off the first ball from that over by Rasikh Salam. Then Buttler skips down the track and smashes the second ball past midwicket for a four. He then miscues his pull shot completely next ball but it goes behind him all the way for a six anyway. The fifth ball is short and Buttler sends it over deep backward square with an imperious hook. A single off the last ball and Buttler is on 26 off 15, Sudharsan on 32 off 25.
GT 75/1 in 9 overs, need 95 to win in 66 balls
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GT yet to catch up with the RRR...
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: They have crossed fifty but neither Buttler nor Sudharsan seem to be in too much of a hurry to switch gears just yet. Just five runs off the eighth over bowled by Dayal. Buttler on nine off 10, Sudharsan on 31 off 24.
GT 57/1 in 8 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Powerplay ends, GT 42/1 in 6 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GT have done better in the powerplay than RCB have but not by a huge distance though. Sai Sudharsan gets a four off the second ball of that sixth over bowled by Yash Dayal and that makes it nine off it. Sudharsan on 21 off 17, Buttler on four off five.
GT 42/1 in 6 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: OUT! Bhuvi with the breakthrough, Gill goes
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: That is a sharp, sharp catch by Liam Livingstone. He can do no wrong today. Gill had just hit Bhuvneshwar for a no-look six over long on the previous ball. He tries to go over mid off next ball but it ends up being miscued to the deep backward point area, where Livingstone runs in to his right and dives forward to complete the catch.
Gill c Livingstone b Kumar 14 (14)
GT 32/0 in 4.4 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Sudharsan breaks the shackles! 11 runs in the 4th
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Hazlewood continues in the fourth over and Gill takes a single off the third ball. Then Sudharsan shapes up for a ramp shot early, gets that back of a length delivery and almost Dilscoops it over his own head behind for a six. The fifth ball is absolutely clotheslined right back past the bowler for four. Sudharsan on 15 off 14 at the end of that over, Gill on eight off 10.
GT 26/0 in 4 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: 11 runs in the first two overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: A bit of a loss already for RCB that they couldn't get either of these two out in the first two overs itself. Gill gets the first boundary of the innings by hitting Hazlewood's last ball in the second over over point. He is on five off four at the end of that over, Sudharsan on three off eight.
GT 11/0 in 2 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Now for the GT chase
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is steaming in for the first ball of the GT innings. B Sai Sudharsan facing up with captain Shubman Gill at the other end. Here we go then!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: 16 runs in the last over, RCB 169/8 in 20 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: A lot of fireworks in the end there but after all that, RCB end up with a score that looks quite below par.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: OUT! Livingstone is Siraj's third wicket of the day
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Edged and that's that. Livingstone falls the very next delivery that he faces after crossing fifty. The second ball of the 19th is short and wide, Livingstone gives it everything, it only takes a faint edge and goes to Buttler.
Livingstone c Buttler b Mohammed Siraj 54 (40)
RCB 150/7 in 18.2 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: BACK TO BACK SIXES AN FIFTY FOR LIVINGSTONE!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: 20 runs blazed off Rashid Khan in the 18th over. Livingstone just about clears deep backward square leg second ball of the 18th over. In fact it was the fielder Sai Kishore's fault really, he was standing too far inside the ropes and the ball just burst through his hands completely as well. Two singles after that and then Livingstone sends the fifth ball high and mighty over deep backward square for another six. The last is smashed over that area once again and that takes him to 54 in 39 balls.
RCB 149/6 in 18 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Into the last three overs....
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Sai Kishore bowls out in the 17th and ends up coping 10 runs in it, with David sending the third ball over deep midwicket for a six. David is on 13 off right, Livingstone on 35 off 34. GT would know just how dangerous it can be for them if these two stick around till the end of this innings.
RCB 129/6 in 17 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GONE! Another for Sai Kishore
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Krunal Pandya just spoons it back to the bowler. Sai Kishore's second delivery in the 15th over is back of a length outside off, Krunal utterly bamboozled by it. He tries to work it leg side, gets a leading edge and it goes back to the bowler for the easiest of catches.
Pandya c & b Sai Kishore 5 (5)
RCB 104/6 in 14.2 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: OUT! This time Tewatia takes the catch
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Partnership broken at long last. Not because it went on for a long time but because GT had so many chances to end it and finally, they take one. Sai Kishore holds his length back but tosses it up, enticing Jitesh to come down the track and swing for the stars. He doesn't get to the pitch of the ball though, it goes off the toe end, Tewatia runs in from long on and takes a more difficult catch than the one he dropped.
Jitesh Sharma c Tewatia b Sai Kishore 33 (21)
RCB 94/5 in 12.4 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Rashid comes in for the 12th over
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: And GT need a wicket here, not that you would think that if you see the utterly ridiculous drop that Rahul Tewatia is guilty of off the fifth ball of that 11th over. This partnership has produced 38 runs in 28 balls. But it could've been four runs less. Livingstone smashes that delivery from Sai Kishore up into the clouds. Tewatia settles under it at long on. He seems pretty relaxed as he makes the cup with his hands but the ball just bounces out of it! Livingstone took a single off that ball and then Jitesh blasts the last one through extra cover for four.
RCB 80/4 in 11 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: 17 runs in the 9th! Jitesh Sharma with some big hits for RCB
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: It's a see-saw battle at the moment. Livingstone takes a big mow at the first ball of the ninth bowled by Ishant Sharma. It goes flying in the air, the bat, not the ball. The ball rolls meekly to deep third and the batters run a single. Then Jitesh connects perfectly and sends the second ball over long on. Two runs off third ball and then Jitesh sends the fourth ball past backward point for a four. The last ball is sent through the same area for another four.
RCB 66/4 in 9 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GONE! Now Patidar falls to Ishant!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Well this is not going well for RCB at all. Ishant appeals, umpire raises the finger and Patidar doesn't review the decision. A length delivery, moving into Patidar from off stump. Patidar takes a big swipe across the line, misses it entirely. Ball tracking shows that middle and leg stumps would've been flattened.
Patidar lbw b Sharma 12 (12)
RCB 42/4 in 6.2 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GONE! SIRAJ GETS SALT NOW!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Wow Siraj has comprehensively silenced his former home crowd here. And Jos Buttler would be mighty relieved by that dismissal as well. Salt had smashes the previous ball about 105m into the crowd over cow corner. Siraj goes fuller next delivery, curving away, Salt's bat must have broken the sound barrier as it whooshed through thin air. The ball fizzes past it and hits the stumps.
Salt b Mohammed Siraj 14 (13)
RCB 35/3 in 4.4 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: 12 runs in the 4th!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Patidar and Salt provide some respite to RCB. Patidar goes up and over midwicket second ball of the fourth over by Arshad for four runs. Gets off strike fourth ball and then Salt thrashes the fifth past extra cover for four. He takes a single as well last ball, on seven off 10. Patidar on five off as many.
RCB 27/2 in 4 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: OUT! Siraj brings out the CR7 celebration in front of his old home crowd
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: He wouldn't have been very happy with RCB for letting him go before the auction and not fighting for him at all later. Well, he has exacerbated RCB's early problems now. Back of a length delivery for the second ball of the third over to Devdutt Padikkal, the batter advances and tries to send it off side. The ball nips away though and Padikkal ends up slicing thin air as the white cherry makes those zing bails glitter.
Padikkal b Mohammed Siraj 4 (3)
RCB 13/1 in 2.2 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GONE! IT'S KOHLI!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: How about it, Kohli has found the long leg fielder with precision. Short, but not by too much, on leg stump, Kohli cramped for room but he responds by playing a pick-up pull shot. Strangely enough, neither did he try to keep it down, nor did he put enough venom in it for the ball to clear the fence. Prasidh Krishna has an easy catch.
Kohli c Prasidh Krishna b Arshad Khan 7 (6)
RCB 8/1 in 1.4 overs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Kohli away and Buttler with a shocking drop to give Salt a life
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Quite unbelievable from someone who plays cricket for a living, let alone an experienced wicketkeeper. Kohli gets off the mark by caressing the first ball he faces through covers for four. He gets off strike next ball, Salt takes a swoop at the fifth ball. He seems to get a feather edge on it and the ball is going right into Buttler. Somehow, it goes between his gloves and hits him on the midriff.
RCB 6/0 in 1 over
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: HERE WE GO!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: All right then, Mohammed Siraj has the ball in his hands at the Chinnaswamy but for the first time in GT colours. Phil Salt is on strike, Virat Kohli, 24 runs away from 13,000 T20 runs, at the other end.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: What the captains said….
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill: "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to fine-tune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back."
Rajat Patidar: "Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team."
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GT XI and Impact Subs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma
Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: RCB XI and Impact Subs
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: TOSS ALERT!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill has won the toss, Gujarat Titans are bowling first. Rajat Patidar says that he would've bowled first as well.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: RCB's pace vs GT's top order - a fascinating contest
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumare are bona fide superstars of their craft but so are Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. All four of them are Test pedigree players who have worked their magic in the shorter formats. It is this battle that will be featuring very early in the GT innings.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: RCB's latest bid at feeling at home at Chinnaswamy
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Among the many contradictions that make up RCB is the fact that they don't have a good record at the batter-friendly Chinnaswamy despite boasting some of the most explosive T20 batters of all time in their lineup. They have won less than 50 percent of matches they have played at home in the IPL but since 2023, they have exactly a 50 percent winning rate at the Chinnaswamy. They come into this season with a brilliant pace attack, a spinner who is very difficult to score off and a deep batting lineup.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Can GT silence Rajat Patidar?
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: He was always renowned for being a spin-hitter but Rajat Patidar seems to be taking it to a different level this season as RCB captain. He has scored 85 runs in the two matches RCB have played thus far and those have come at a strike rate of 177.08. An overwhelming majority of those runs and big hits have been against spinners.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: RCB's strong start to the season
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: RCB will be playing their first home game at M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Wednesday. After an emphatic win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 17-year streak-breaking win at Chepauk against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB looks like a well-oiled unit after having delivered standout batting and bowling performances alike and not exactly relying on just one or two big names.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Will Glenn Phillips make an appearance today…
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans have preferred Sherfane Rutherford as the overseas player in their lower middle order. He scored a 28-ball 46 in their first match but could they think of giving a game to Glenn Phillips, a player who has captured the world's imagination in recent months across formats.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: What's next for GT?
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: It's a short flight that the Titans hop on to after this game to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers in ther next match.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Some long journeys coming up for RCB
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: With the team set to travel to Mumbai, Jaipur, Punjab and Delhi in the coming days in between their home fixtures, team director Mo Bobat admitted that it would be challenging to travel so much and keep players fresh and invested in the way the team wants to play.
"You just deal with what's in front of you. So, I don't think the schedule is a big issue. I think a bigger challenge for us scheduling-wise is probably the amount of travel that we have got. We have actually got quite a laid-back and quiet start and quite a nice, relaxed end, but the middle is very congested. I think from after this game onward, we play something like seven games in 22 days with seven travel days. That is a very hectic schedule. So, I am more interested in how we keep the boys fresh through that period and keep playing the way we want to play," he said.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Will be we see a 200-plus score today?
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: The Chinnaswamy is famously batter-friendly but, rather strangely, the big scores haven't quite come the way you would expect it to off late. The 200-run mark wasn't breached even once in seven knockout games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s here in December. Neither did it happen in the WPL.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill off to a good start
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: But not a great one. He scored 33 against PBKS and 38 against MI. Gill's overall strike rate thus far has been 173.17. He had an absolutely golden tournament in the Champions Trophy and his ODI form overall is quite reminiscent of a young Virat Kohli's. Can he replicate that this season
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli's stunning Chinnaswamy record
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli has scored 3456 runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium in T20 cricket overall. It is the most runs that have been scored by any player at any single ground in this format. He did quite well in the first match of this season, not so much in the second. Kohli was visibly charged up throughout that second match, his little confrontation with Khaleel Ahmed being an indicator of that, it will be interesting to see what he will do today.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Injury scare for Sai Sudharsan
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Sai Sudharsan has started this season off with a 41-ball 74 and a 41-ball 63 and so it would be a nasty blow for GT to play this game without him. Sudharsan seemed to have hurt himself while fielding in the second match, he was seen clutching to his hamstring and did not take the field thereafter. However, captain Shubman Gill did say that he will be good to go today.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Siraj back where he made his name
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: He had been around for a while but it is while at RCB that Mohammed Siraj first became a household name, before he became part of the 2020/21 miracle in Australia. This season, though, is his first with the Titans and he returns to the Chinnaswamy as a GT player for the first time today. Siraj was RCB's joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GT top heavy thus far
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: The Titans let go of David Miller and Nicholas Pooran before the auction and these two have definitely left a big hole in that batting lineup. Sai Sudharsan has been their most impressive batter thus far and Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler haven't really made use the powerplay as much as they could have. But their middle order looks majorly undercooked, especially Rahul Tewatia not really performing the way he did in the last few years.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: GT Full Squad
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: RCB full squad
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Today we have two teams who have shown a big pedigree for mammoth scores at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. This should be fun. Stay tuned for more updates.