RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: The Gujarat Titans couldn't exactly get off to a scorcher in their innings as they chased a target of 170 set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They looked steady, though, until captain Shubman Gill fell in the fifth over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Liam Livingstone and Tim David put on a late charge for RCB but despite that and all the dropped catches from GT, the hosts finished with a score of 169/8 in their 20 overs batting first. Livingstone scored 54 in 40 balls while Tim David smashed 16 runs in the last over before being castled by Prasidh Krishna off the very last ball. He scored 32 in 18 balls....Read More

Former RCB man Mohammed Siraj has shown his side what they let go of as he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and the dangerous Phil Salt inside the powerplay for GT at the Chinnaswamy Stadion. Virat Kohli earlier fell to Arshad Khan in the second over of the match while RCB captain Rajat Patidar was dismissed by veteran Ishant Sharma shortly after the powerplay. Shubman Gill earlier won the toss and put Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat first in their first game at home this season.

As far as starts go, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) couldn't have hoped for anything better. They played their first two matches of the season away from home and came out victorious quite comprehensively in both of them. Moreover, the first of those matches was at the home of the defending champions and the second against the joint most succesfull franchise in the history of the league at a stadium where they last won in the inaugural season.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, did quite well in both games that they played but won just one of them. They nearly chased down a target of 244 in their season opener against the Punjab Kings and then made light work of Mumbai Indians in their second, which was their first game at home.

RCB will be depending on their batting lineup to provide the goods. Virat Kohli looked a bit sluggish against Chennai at Chepauk and so it will be interesting to see how he fares at a venue where he has nearly 3500 IPL runs. Phil Salt and captain Rajat Patidar have been firing on all cylinders. The only batter who might be feeling a bit of pressure is Liam Livingstone, considering his recent form in IPL and international cricket. It is very highly unlikely for them to make any change in their winning combination.

Sai Sudharsan has been the man in form for GT, while Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have also shown good signs with the bat. The fast-bowling unit also had a great match against Mumbai Indians, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna running riots in Ahmedabad.