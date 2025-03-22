Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL 2025: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against defending champions KKR, Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out

ANI |
Mar 22, 2025 07:41 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener of the 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Kolkata [India], : Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener of the 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

IPL 2025: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against defending champions KKR, Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out
IPL 2025: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against defending champions KKR, Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out

The last time KKR and RCB played the tournament opener was back in the inaugural edition, 2008. Since then, KKR has won three titles, while RCB is still in the hunt for its first one.

Both squads have experienced a change in leadership, with Ajinkya Rahane assuming command of KKR and Rajat Patidar at the helm of RCB.

RCB is eager to end its string of defeats against KKR, as it has been unsuccessful in its last four meetings with them. Before the toss, Spencer Johnson received his maiden cap from the franchise icon Sunil Narine. Notably, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was acquired for 10.75 crore, was absent from RCB's playing XI.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said during the time of the toss, "We have decided to bowl first, the pitch looks hard. It is amazing to lead RCB and a great opportunity to learn from the great players. We have made proper preparations for the last 10-15 days. I am confused with this impact player. We are going with three fast bowlers and two spinners."

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said during the time of the toss, "It's an honour to lead this team. Our preparation has been good, the core group has been the same. Looking forward to batting well first and defending later on. It is all about giving the players the freedom and allowing them to play as a unit. We are playing three fast bowlers and two spinners."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru : Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders : Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with IPL Opening Ceremony Live and KKR vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with IPL Opening Ceremony Live and KKR vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On