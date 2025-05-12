IPL 2025 Revised Schedule LIVE Updates: BCCI to announce the decision today; final likely to get postponed

The IPL reschedule is likely to be out by Monday (May 12)

IPL 2025 Revised Schedule LIVE Updates: The BCCI is planning to resume the cash-rich IPL as quickly as possible after the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday. The tournament was suspended last week, a day after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was abandoned midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot....Read More

Most of the overseas stars have already returned to their respective countries, and the BCCI has told the franchises to reassemble their teams at their home venues by Tuesday. The tournament is planned to resume by the end of this week.

The final schedule of the resumption is expected to be out on Monday after the BCCI's meeting with the stakeholders. It is highly unlikely for cities like Dharamsala, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai to host the remaining matches.

It means the remainder of the tournament will be restricted to Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Gujarat Titans currently top the table with 16 points and an impressive net run rate (NRR) of 0.793. They're closely followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who also have 16 points but a lower NRR of 0.482. Punjab Kings trail slightly with 15 points, while Mumbai Indians (14), Delhi Capitals (13), Kolkata Knight Riders (11), and Lucknow Super Giants (10) are all still in the mix.

Meanwhile, three teams - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are already out of the contention for the playoffs race.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the board is still working on creating a suitable schedule.

"As of now there is no decision on IPL. BCCI officials are working out on the solutions. BCCI secretary, IPL Chairman are in talks with franchises and everyone, so very soon we will know about the decision, efforts are being made to resume the tournament early," said Shukla.

Speaking to PTI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia added: "In the next few days, we will begin consultations with the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and the state associations slated to host the remaining matches before crystallizating to a decision on the league's resumption.

"Given that the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart."

A total of 12 League stage matches and four play-off stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament.