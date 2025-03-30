IPL 2025: Shardul happy to work with Zaheer at LSG

LUCKNOW: Now, a ‘poster boy’ of Lucknow Super Giants, Shardul Thakur, however, is missing from posters and banners of the franchise. But that isn’t a concern for the bowling all-rounder who is confident people would soon notice him everywhere for the fine start he has made this IPL. Lucknow Supr Giants allrounder Shardul Thakur celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk. (REUTERS)

The Mumbai allrounder went unsold in the November player auction but LSG took him after pacer Mohsin Khan withdrew due to injury. After claiming six wickets in the first two matches, Thakur has quickly established himself in the side. Besides demonstrating his bowling form, he can also be relied upon to contribute with quick runs.

Thakur, who took four wickets in the five-wicket away win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, is confident of a good showing on LSG’s home turf too, starting with the game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians will be next, on Friday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

“I will be playing my first game at home and I am sure my name and face will soon feature on every poster and banner. I think these posters were made a long time ago...” Thakur said on Sunday.

He was grateful to team mentor Zaheer Khan for bringing him to the side. “Every player waits for that one chance. When not picked in IPL, I was looking forward to other assignments. It was important for me to keep playing cricket.”

“At that point, we were playing Ranji Trophy, and Mumbai had qualified for the knockouts. So, that was the most important thing on my mind. But one month down the line there was IPL. When Zaheer called me, the conversation was straightaway about what needs to be done when I am part of the team.

Thakur, 33, was expecting to get a call from one of the teams after being ignored in the IPL player auction in November. “Subconsciously, I was also preparing for IPL on free days. I kept telling myself that I must bowl the right ball in the Ranji.”

Backing bowlers

Thakur has spoken up for fellow bowlers in IPL, who are particularly going for runs due to the Impact Player rule. “I am talking on behalf of all the bowlers. A lot of them might not be outspoken or might not get a chance to speak in front of the media or give interviews about the pitch conditions.

“Every team is potentially playing an extra batter, especially while chasing (due to the Impact Player rule). Then everyone is going in with that depth because they now have an opportunity to change the batter and call a bowler or vice versa.

“So, all that the bowlers are asking is to prepare the pitch in such a manner that the game hangs in balance. It should not be one-sided where batters come in and smash us. All we want is a fair chance in the game.”

Thakur, who has 100 wickets in 97 matches in IPL, said this season’s successful start wasn’t due to any change in his bowling style. “I haven’t changed anything. I am just playing with a lot of freedom. I want to go hard at the batters if they try to come hard at me.”

He welcomed IPL bosses allowing bowlers to use saliva to shine the ball. “The use of saliva has improved the chances for bowlers.”

Thakur said he had other offers to join IPL teams this season, but chose to play for LSG as it will provide an opportunity to work with Zaheer, a master of swing and cut as an India pacer.

“I was contacted by some of the franchises, but by then I had the offer from LSG, and I decided to join Zak’s company. I am learning so much from him as his credentials as one of the top bowlers of India are matchless. I am sure his inputs will help me keep doing better and better.”