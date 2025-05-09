IPL 2025 suspended: How many matches remain in league stage? Who is at the top of the table? All you need to know

The suspension of IPL 2025 has left the fate of the season hanging in the balance. With growing security concerns due to the escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan, the BCCI decided on Friday that the tournament would be indefinitely halted. This decision was followed by Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match being called off in Dharamsala on Thursday due to air raid alerts in nearby cities. Shubman Gill (R) with Virat Kohli during an IPL 2025 match(IPL)

Punjab Kings were on the verge of becoming the first team to secure a playoff spot had the match gone ahead as planned. A strong performance with the bat, led by openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, had them in control at 122/1 after 10.1 overs when the match was called off.

According to the IPL's official website, no change to the points table has been made since the match was called off due to security reasons. Punjab Kings are still in third place with seven wins in 11 matches, while Delhi Capitals hold onto the fifth spot with six wins in as many matches.

The IPL points table remains stagnant for now, with Gujarat Titans currently at the top with 16 points in 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru follow Shubman Gill's men with the same number of points, but at a lower Net Run Rate (NRR). While PBKS are third, Mumbai Indians currently sit fourth with 14 points in 12 games.

With 12 league matches and four knockout games still to be played, the BCCI is expected to wait for the situation to de-escalate before considering resuming the tournament.

Here's the points table:

IPL points table as of May 9, 2025(IPL)

The security concerns were sparked by the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. India launched missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign players, who form a significant part of the IPL’s star-studded roster, reportedly expressed growing concerns over the security situation. According to PTI, sources from various franchises confirmed that many overseas players were planning to return to their respective countries in the coming days. This situation also saw the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being moved to the UAE earlier on Friday.

As the IPL 2025 season stands suspended, the BCCI’s next steps currently remain unclear, with the future of the tournament contingent on the de-escalation of tensions between both countries.