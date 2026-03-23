IPL 2025 team sponsorships break the ₹1000 crore mark

Mumbai: In a year when regulatory ban on Real Money Gaming (RMG) rocked the Indian sports industry, traditional brands came forward to absorb the losses. Sponsorships became a key pillar of growth for Indian sport whose industry size rose by 13.4% from last year, according to ‘Sporting Nation’ report for 2025 prepared by WPP Media. Royal Challengers Bengaluru players during an intra-squad practice match. (RCB)

Over the last four years, the industry size— ₹18,864 crore ($2.13 bn)—is estimated to have doubled. No longer an emerging market story but one of scale. Predictably, cricket accounts for an 89% share of this growth story. Media spends have contributed heavily ( ₹9571 crore) with growth in digital advertising outpacing TV.

Sponsorships accounting for ₹7,949 crore—growth of 8% year-on-year—is significant, despite regulatory disruptions. Again, cricket sponsorships scored heavily ( ₹6434 crore) and doubled over four years.

Apollo Tyres entered the fray to replace Dream 11 as Indian team sponsors. Google recently replaced My11Circle as IPL sponsors. Driven by AI wars, Google’s foray into cricket was three-fold. They were also sponsors during the 2025 women’s World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

“Sponsorship growth in 2025 is driven more by asset value correction and premiumisation than volume expansion,” the report notes.

Although sponsorship slots are sealed pre-tournament, India’s success in the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and women’s ODI World Cup, and now the T20 World Cup, has boosted investor sentiment.

IPL drives sponsorship

The report notes that for the first time, IPL team sponsorships broke the ₹1000 crore mark. That’s a significant milestone on the back of the same number being breached through IPL official sponsorship in the recent past. IPL, driven by demand and scarcity, remains a big deal breaker.

Among franchises, there are different layers of commercial appeal with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings known to be making in the range of ₹150 crore in sponsorships. Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans rank next, followed by the rest to make the ₹1033 crore sponsorship number.

When RMG drove the sponsorship business, to compete with My11Circle, IPL’s official sponsors. Dream 11 took up jersey sponsorship of five IPL teams. From cement to real estate to electronics to auto, others have stepped in, reportedly at higher valuations.

“IPL is not just big, it is the backbone of Indian sports commerce,” Vinit Karnik, MD, WPP Media told HT. “It goes to show, if there is an aggregated audience for an impact property, the traditional sponsors or new sponsors are ready to step up.”

That said, the sponsorship pot in IPL revenue has ample room for growth with team earnings from media rights accounting at least five times higher on an average.