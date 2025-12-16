IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Franchises licking their lips over Green, de Kock, Iyer; ready to strike while the iron is hot

The Green Rush

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green dominates pre-auction conversations. Listed at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore, the 26-year-old could trigger a bidding war that might eclipse INR 25 crore. KKR and CSK, armed with the two biggest purses, are expected to battle fiercely for his services. Green’s absence from IPL 2025 due to injury has only heightened his value, his T20 numbers speak volumes.

Power Brokers

Kolkata Knight Riders enter with an unprecedented INR 64.30 crore purse and 13 slots to fill. Having released Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer, they are in full rebuild mode. Chennai Super Kings follow with INR 43.30 crore, desperate for all-rounders after trading away Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

At the other end, Mumbai Indians sit with a mere INR 2.75 crore, the auction will be mostly a formality for the five-time champions.

The premium list

40 players have set their base price at INR 2 crore, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi the only Indians in that elite bracket. The marquee list includes David Miller, Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana, and Jamie Smith.

The overseas maximum fee rule caps foreign players’ earning at INR 18 crore, even if their winning bids are beyond that.

Team Priorities

KKR: Explosive opener-keeper, pace bowling reinforcements, Russell replacement

CSK: Elite all-rounders, Pathirana buyback or a death overs expert, middle-order firepower

RCB: Fast bowling depth as Hazlewood backup, middle-order backup

DC: An opener as the first priority

SRH: Experienced spinner, overseas finisher, pace bowling depth

LSG: Middle-order power hitter, pace backup with injury concerns

Wildcards to watch

Uncapped players Auqib Nabi, Ashok Sharma, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, and Salil Arora have caught franchise scouts’ attention. Abhimanyu Easwaran has emerged as a last-minute addition to the registered list.

The Nostalgia Factor

This marks the third consecutive year the auction will take place outside India, continuing a trend that has also seen it head to Dubai and Jeddah. No RTM cards are available in this mini-auction, meaning teams like KKR must bid aggressively if they want someone like Venkatesh Iyer back.

With INR 237.55 crore in the collective purse available and strategic masterminds plotting their moves, today’s auction promises to reshape championship aspirations and set the tone for an electrifying IPL 2026 season.