IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Franchises licking their lips over Green, de Kock, Iyer; ready to strike while the iron is hot
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Millionaires will be crowned, banks will be broken, and a few young dreams realised as the IPL auction takes centre stage in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI, in a last-minute move, has added 19 more players to the list to stir things up.
- 3 Mins agoHow many mini-auctions have happened in IPL history?
- 8 Mins agoIPL’s match fee era – the new money layer that kicked in last season
- 13 Mins agoWhy an overseas star’s salary can’t go past a moving cap in mini-auction
- 18 Mins agoWhen IPL once fined a team for spending too little at the auction
- 23 Mins agoLate pull-out? The IPL’s two-season ban now looms over auction picks
- 28 Mins agoHow IPL auction bidding works
- 33 Mins agoFrom Bengaluru’s “auction home” to a Middle East hat-trick
- 38 Mins agoVenue and date
- 43 Mins agoHello and welcome to IPL Auction day
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: The IPL caravan arrives in Abu Dhabi today for the mini-auction that promises fireworks and strategic battles as 10 franchises look to fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2026 season. Starting at 2:30 PM IST, the one-day event at the Etihad Arena will see 369 players - 244 Indians and 115 overseas - vie for 77 available slots....Read More
The Green Rush
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green dominates pre-auction conversations. Listed at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore, the 26-year-old could trigger a bidding war that might eclipse INR 25 crore. KKR and CSK, armed with the two biggest purses, are expected to battle fiercely for his services. Green’s absence from IPL 2025 due to injury has only heightened his value, his T20 numbers speak volumes.
Power Brokers
Kolkata Knight Riders enter with an unprecedented INR 64.30 crore purse and 13 slots to fill. Having released Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer, they are in full rebuild mode. Chennai Super Kings follow with INR 43.30 crore, desperate for all-rounders after trading away Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.
At the other end, Mumbai Indians sit with a mere INR 2.75 crore, the auction will be mostly a formality for the five-time champions.
The premium list
40 players have set their base price at INR 2 crore, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi the only Indians in that elite bracket. The marquee list includes David Miller, Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana, and Jamie Smith.
The overseas maximum fee rule caps foreign players’ earning at INR 18 crore, even if their winning bids are beyond that.
Team Priorities
KKR: Explosive opener-keeper, pace bowling reinforcements, Russell replacement
CSK: Elite all-rounders, Pathirana buyback or a death overs expert, middle-order firepower
RCB: Fast bowling depth as Hazlewood backup, middle-order backup
DC: An opener as the first priority
SRH: Experienced spinner, overseas finisher, pace bowling depth
LSG: Middle-order power hitter, pace backup with injury concerns
Wildcards to watch
Uncapped players Auqib Nabi, Ashok Sharma, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, and Salil Arora have caught franchise scouts’ attention. Abhimanyu Easwaran has emerged as a last-minute addition to the registered list.
The Nostalgia Factor
This marks the third consecutive year the auction will take place outside India, continuing a trend that has also seen it head to Dubai and Jeddah. No RTM cards are available in this mini-auction, meaning teams like KKR must bid aggressively if they want someone like Venkatesh Iyer back.
With INR 237.55 crore in the collective purse available and strategic masterminds plotting their moves, today’s auction promises to reshape championship aspirations and set the tone for an electrifying IPL 2026 season.
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: How many mini-auctions have happened in IPL history?
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: The IPL’s auction pattern is way more structured than most fans realise. Since 2008, the league has held an auction every single year — but only six of those have been the big, disruptive mega auctions: 2008, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2025. Every other season in between has been shaped by the lighter mini-auctions, where teams repair, replace and recalibrate instead of tearing their squads apart. Put together, this gives us a clear historical number: 12 IPL mini-auctions have taken place so far, heading into the 2026 season.
Today's event in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025, will be the 13th mini-auction. Mini-auctions have quietly defined several eras — from Mumbai Indians’ core tweaks around 2019–21 to the aggressive mid-cycle rebuilds seen at KKR and RCB in recent years. With every cycle sitting between mega resets, the mini-auction has effectively become the league’s most strategic battlefield, where teams balance purse pressure, injury replacements and long-term planning in a condensed, high-stakes window.
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: IPL’s match fee era – the new money layer that kicked in last season
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: From IPL 2025 onwards, players started getting paid in two parts, not one. Alongside their auction/retention salary, every playing member (including the Impact Player) now earns a match fee of ₹7.5 lakh per game — meaning a player featuring in all 14 league matches can add ₹1.05 crore purely via match fees.
This wasn’t just a bonus; it was also baked into the league’s broader cap structure. The IPL’s total salary cap is now defined as auction purse + incremental performance pay + match fees, taking the overall cap to ₹146 crore (2025), ₹151 crore (2026) and ₹157 crore (2027).
IPL 2026 Auction: Why an overseas star’s salary can’t go past a moving cap in mini-auction
There’s a quirky maximum fee rule in the mini-auction that can trip up even seasoned fans: an overseas player’s take-home salary is capped, even if the bidding goes beyond it. The cap is set as the lower of two numbers — ₹18 crore (the top retention slab) or the highest auction price achieved at the last mega auction (so if that highest price was ₹16 crore, the cap becomes ₹16 crore; if it was ₹20 crore, the cap stays ₹18 crore).
If a franchise still pushes the paddle above the cap, the player still only receives the capped amount; the extra money is earmarked for player welfare, while the team’s purse is debited for the full winning bid.
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: When IPL once fined a team for spending too little at the auction
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Here’s a forgotten IPL auction quirk from the very first season: in 2008, franchises weren’t just capped — they were also told to spend a minimum amount. The floor was US$3.3 million (about ₹13.17 crore, as stated at the time), with a hard cap of US$5 million.
One team (Rajasthan Royals) deliberately went bargain-hunting, spent US$2.9 million (about ₹11.8 crore), and was penalised for falling short — asked to make good the deficit into the IPL pool. It’s the kind of rule that shows how the league wanted competitive squads from day one: not just save cash and chill.
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Late pull-out? The IPL’s two-season ban now looms over auction picks
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: One of the biggest silent rules shaping bidding these days isn’t about price — it’s about availability. Under the IPL’s player regulations, any player who registers, gets picked at the auction, and then makes himself unavailable before the season begins can be banned for two seasons (from both the tournament and future auctions).
That’s why franchises now do extra due diligence on travel windows, international commitments and fitness updates before going hard on a target. The rule is designed to stop last-minute withdrawals from blowing up squad planning — and it’s already been used as a real deterrent in recent seasons.
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: How IPL auction bidding works
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: In the IPL auction, bids rise in fixed increments that change by price band — smaller jumps early, bigger jumps once the price climbs. Teams cannot bid beyond the money left in their purse, so if you’re down to your last few crores, your paddle basically has a ceiling. And once a franchise fills all 25 squad slots (or hits the overseas cap of 8), it’s done bidding even if cash remains.
Also, the auction doesn’t move in one straight line: sets can be re-ordered or accelerated if the room slows down, and late stages often go into a faster rhythm as teams chase backups and value buys.
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: When IPL itself went under the hammer
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: IPL’s auction story didn’t begin with players — it began with franchises. On January 24, 2008 (Mumbai), the BCCI auctioned eight city teams, turning a brand-new league into a billion-dollar idea overnight.
The winning bids (USD million) set the tone: Mumbai Indians 111.9, Royal Challengers Bangalore 111.6, Deccan Chargers 107.01, Chennai Super Kings 91, Delhi Daredevils 84, Kings XI Punjab 76, Kolkata Knight Riders 75.09, and Rajasthan Royals 67. With a USD 50m base price per franchise, the day’s total haul climbed to about USD 723m — proof that the IPL wasn’t being launched quietly.
Today’s auction drama is built on that exact moment: when the teams themselves were the biggest buys.
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: From Bengaluru’s “auction home” to a Middle East hat-trick
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: The IPL 2026 mini-auction will be coming live from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, and there’s a neat little footnote to this venue: this is now the third straight IPL auction staged outside India. The league’s auction circuit first shifted offshore to the Middle East with Dubai in 2024, then scaled up further with the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, and today’s event completes that three-city run with Abu Dhabi in 2026.
The overseas run is new — historically, the IPL auction mostly had an Indian address, and Bengaluru was the default hub. After early editions in Mumbai (2008, 2010) and Goa (2009), Bengaluru hosted a staggering eight auctions: 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and the 2022 mega auction. The rest were rare one-offs across the map — Chennai (2013, 2021), Jaipur (2019), Kolkata (2020) and Kochi (2023).
That’s why Dubai (2024), Jeddah (2025), and now Abu Dhabi (2026) feel like a genuine era shift, not just a one-season experiment.
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Hello and welcome to IPL Auction day
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: A very good morning, all. Here we go! With IPL getting bigger and better each year, the auction – irrespective of whether it’s mega or mini – promises to grab eyeballs, and today isn’t any different. With the official retentions out last month, the carnival heads to Abu Dhabi, where the collective fates of 369 players will be decided. Some will end the day with big bucks, while others will not, and some will be left disheartened without finding any takers. Then again, that’s the dynamic. It’s IPL auction day, folks. There will be euphoria and heartbreak. Millions spent and crorepatis crowned, as the hammer waits to come down. Stay tuned. We’re just getting started.