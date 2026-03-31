IPL 2026 broadcast engineer, a British national, found dead in Mumbai hotel; enquiry underway

A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, currently in India for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was found dead in his room on Tuesday. He was found unconscious in his hotel room in South Mumbai, according to news agency PTI. The engineer named Jan William Langford was rushed to the Bombay hospital by the hotel management once he was found unconscious in his room; however, he was pronounced dead on arrival. A British broadcast engineer was found dead in his room. (REUTERS)

According to the Marine Drive police station official, nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, and hence a case of unnatural death has been registered. Further enquiries are also underway.

According to a News18 report, Langford was staying at Mumbai's Trident Hotel since March 24. He had returned to his room on Sunday, March 29, following the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, there was no response on the following day when the receptionist tried calling his room.

Also Read: BCCI receives urgent appeal to fly Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to England after gulf between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal evident The hotel staff then knocked on the room, but there was no reply. The master key was then used to enter the room, and it was then that Langford was discovered lying on the floor. The hotel's in-house doctor was then informed, and Langford was taken to the hospital.

The officials have confirmed that nothing suspicious has been found so far, and hence the case is being treated as an unnatural death pending further investigation.

Wankhede Stadium The IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday was the first fixture at the Wankhede Stadium this season. The Hardik Pandya-led side won the match after chasing the target of 221 with six wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

The Wankhede will next hold a fixture on April 12 against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).