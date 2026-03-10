IPL 2026 calendar stalled by state polls, partial schedule soon: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League season will be announced within the next two to three days. He explained that the board is waiting for clarity on election dates in a few states before locking in the fixtures. Saikia also noted that only a partial schedule will be released initially, covering the first 20 days of the tournament. The remaining fixtures will be announced later during the season once logistical and administrative details are fully sorted. BCCI awaits election dates to announce IPL schedule for first 20 days: Devajit Saikia (Raju Shinde)

“We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL in 2 or 3 days after considering the election dates in a few states, and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later,” Saikia said to ANI.

The announcement of the tournament's schedule will be in two phases, with state assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala scheduled for the coming months.

Meanwhile, the 2026 season is expected to kick off on March 28.

RCB to play their home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirmed their home venue split for the upcoming Indian Premier League season on Tuesday. Five matches will be staged at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, while the remaining two home fixtures are set to be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

The update puts to rest uncertainty over the franchise’s return to its primary base after last season’s tragic crowd crush that claimed 11 lives during celebrations of their maiden title. In the aftermath of the incident, the Bengaluru venue was kept out of major domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, amid safety reviews and administrative caution.

KSCA chief and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has already declared that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will also be hosting the opening match and final of the season.

"For me personally, it's a huge achievement. Probably this is much bigger than my five-wicket haul against England at Lords," Prasad said.

"It's a pleasure to announce that they (RCB) have agreed to play five games in Bengaluru. The opening game and the opening ceremony will be staged here, and the play-off will also be played in Bangalore. The biggest news is that the final of IPL will also be played in Bangalore," he added.