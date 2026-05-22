IPL 2026: PBKS hope to stay afloat in playoffs race

Lucknow: Shreyas Iyer and his Punjab Kings teammates looked calm and composed during their first training session ahead of Saturday’s crucial IPL 2026 league clash against hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer (R) celebrates with teammates during the match against Mumbai Indians. (AFP)

With the playoff race entering its final stretch, PBKS know exactly what is at stake. Their qualification equation is now straightforward — win and stay alive in the race for a top-four finish.

Earlier in the season, 14 points appeared enough to remain in contention while 16 looked like the safer mark, but with only one game left, Punjab’s campaign now hinges on this final outing as well as other results.

In many ways, it has come down to one last push for a side that has experienced both dominance and setbacks during an eventful season. Despite enduring a phase of six consecutive defeats, Punjab Kings’ campaign has remained a compelling blend of promise, explosive batting and mounting late-season pressure.

They began the season in emphatic fashion and carried that momentum through the first half of the tournament. Unbeaten in their opening six matches — five wins and one washout — PBKS briefly climbed to the top of the points table and looked among the most complete sides in the competition.

That strong start reflected a team with clarity in roles and confidence in approach. Their batters attacked from the outset while the bowlers delivered timely breakthroughs and enough control during key phases of matches.

Much of Punjab’s success has been driven by an aggressive and productive batting unit. Cooper Connolly has led the scoring charts with 473 runs, while Prabhsimran Singh (441), Shreyas Iyer (397), Priyansh Arya (364) and Marcus Stoinis (216) have all made significant contributions. Together, they have formed a batting line-up capable of both chasing imposing totals and posting commanding scores.

At the centre of it all has been skipper Shreyas Iyer. The PBKS captain has led from the front with composed yet aggressive batting, including a blistering unbeaten 69 off just 33 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and several other influential knocks in pressure situations.

Against LSG too, much attention will once again be on Iyer — not just for the runs he scores, but for the calm and assurance he has brought into the dressing room throughout the campaign. He has anchored innings when required, accelerated effortlessly at crucial moments and provided stability during tense situations.

If Punjab do go on to seal a playoff berth, Iyer’s leadership and consistency with the bat will undoubtedly stand out as defining factors in keeping their campaign alive until the final league game.

While the batting unit has largely carried Punjab through the season, the bowling attack has shown flashes of brilliance mixed with occasional vulnerability. Arshdeep Singh has been the standout performer with the ball, leading the wicket charts for PBKS with 14 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen have added depth with 10 and seven wickets respectively.

The bowling unit has been praised for its variety, with a mix of pace, spin and change-of-pace options giving Punjab multiple tactical combinations. However, inconsistency has remained an issue at times. PBKS conceded five 200-plus totals in seven completed innings — a statistic that underlines the pressure their bowlers have often placed on the batting unit to compensate.

Head coach Ricky Ponting must be thinking hard ahead of the LSG game. It remains to be seen if something different will be rolled out against LSG to bring an X factor for the win. Now, with the playoffs within touching distance but no margin left for error, Punjab Kings head into their final league match knowing that one strong performance could still keep their IPL dream alive.