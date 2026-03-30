IPL 2026: Punjab Kings eye fresh momentum vs Gujarat Titans

Chandigarh: Under the gaze of head coach Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings (PBKS) look the statement of intent they were last year. As they gear up for Tuesday’s IPL 2026 opener against Gujarat Titans, the camp at the New Chandigarh stadium is buzzing with quiet confidence, shaped by the lessons of last season’s run to the final. Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting addressing media a day before IPL match at New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The former Australia skipper, who joined the squad 10 days ago, has quickly asserted himself. Training sessions have been intense and purposeful, with Ponting involved in every aspect, be it refining match scenarios, sharpening fielding drills, or one-on-one chats with players. The focus is to build a side that is mentally tough, tactically sharp and competitive.

Reflecting on last season, Ponting made it clear that while the past provides perspective, it holds little weight going into a new campaign. “We haven’t really spoken much about last season. It’s nice to reflect on what was a great year, but doesn’t mean anything now. Everyone starts at zero,” he said.

The 2025 season saw a PBKS resurgence. Under Ponting and the composed leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team broke free from years of inconsistency to reach their first final since 2014. Though they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs, the campaign reshaped the team’s identity. Ponting has used that miss to fuel hunger within the group.

“Our younger players are 12 months older and a lot more experienced. I honestly feel we’ve got a better squad than last year,” he said.

After a comprehensive rebuild during the mini auction in December, PBKS have retained their core and added depth by buying Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett and mystery spinner Vishal Nishad, 20, from Uttar Pradesh.

“Someone like Cooper Connolly (Aussie left-hand batter and spinner) gives us top and middle-order flexibility. We’ve got options across the board and that’s a big strength,” Ponting said.

However, conditions will play a decisive role in how Punjab line up. With rain briefly interrupting preparations, Ponting said the team combination would depend on the surface. “You have to understand the conditions first before picking your XI. It’s never easy with 25 players, but that’s also the exciting part,” he said.

At home, PBKS are hopeful of better returns after winning and losing two matches each in 2025. “We’re starting on a pitch that produced our highest-scoring game last year. It should suit us,” Ponting said, hinting at a potentially high-scoring contest.

His partnership with Shreyas could be pivotal again. Having worked together for many years, they share a natural understanding. “We think very similarly about the game. And let’s not forget how good a player he is—his batting last season was as good as it’s ever been. I can see the hunger in him to go one step better,” Ponting said. Iyer scored 604 runs at a strike rate of over 175.

Ponting remains pragmatic about the challenges for bowlers. “The modern batter is so powerful that even small errors get punished. For us, the goal is simple—I want our batters to make 250 and our bowlers to keep teams under 200,” he said with a smile.

Gujarat Titans, led by Punjab’s own Shubman Gill, the India Test and ODI captain, arrive confident and there is continuity in the side. With a strong batting core and a balanced squad, GT will be keen to start on a winning note.

New batting coach Matthew Hayden, an IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings in 2010, said: “It could be the easiest job in the world with the kind of talent we have. GT possess a strong mix of overseas and domestic players, including some of the best young Indian talent at the top. I’m really enjoying the role—it’s a different challenge compared to being a player or broadcaster.”

All eyes will be on Gill when he walks out to bat, and the local crowd is expected to rally behind the star. Hayden had high praise for his captain’s mindset and leadership. “Shubman is a very clear thinker of the game. He brings confidence and a certain swagger that defines the modern cricketer, but he’s also very team-oriented,” he said.

Hayden underlined the strength of GT’s batting unit, which impressed last season with its consistency and depth. “We had a strong 2025 campaign with no obvious weaknesses—solid starts, dependable middle order and effective finishing. The key now is to build on that,” he added.

He emphasised that adaptability, especially in away conditions, will be crucial in a long tournament. “Teams that win IPL are not just dominant at home but also find ways to succeed away, and that’s something we’re focused on,” Hayden said.

With both teams boasting of depth and renewed ambition, the stage is set for a high-voltage opener. For PBKS, it is about reviving last year’s momentum, and for GT, it is about consistency and control under an assured leader.