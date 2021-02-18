IPL Auction 2021: 'Dhoni likes those type of players,' Nehra names the released player CSK can go for in players'

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look forward to strengthening their squad as the franchise gears up to participate in the Indian Premier League players’ auctions 2021 in Chennai on Thursday. Moving on from the horrors of the previous season, the franchise would look to get some rich talents to bolster their chances in the upcoming season.

CSK have released six players - Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar Singh and Shane Watson. They have seven available slots to fill with a purse of ₹22.9 crores.

Ahead of the auction, former India and CSK player Ashish Nehra was of the opinion that the franchise might look to get Jadhav back in the squad.

“It is difficult but I see Kedar Jadhav as the only player they could go for. If they can get him at a lesser price as I think he was around 8 crore or so. Those things are very important. Other than that, I don't think they will go for any of the other players they have left,” Nehra told Star Sports.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested the names of all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali who can fit into CSK’s plan as the franchise have only one overseas spot to fill.

“Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali are the best options I see for this team. MS Dhoni likes those type of players as both of them bowl and bat. Whether they play their matches in Chennai or in the UAE, wherever it is, both these players have experience of the IPL,” Nehra said.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra opined that CSK may go for a top-order batsman to fill the only overseas slot. He mentioned that the franchise should have released more players to create options.

“They have just one overseas spot. I feel they should have released a few more players so that they could give themselves a chance. Since they have not done that, only one overseas can be picked which will be a top-order batsman. So, either Shakib, Maxwell or Moeen - there can be only one out of the three, not even two out of these three,” said Chopra.