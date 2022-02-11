IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, which will be a two-day affair in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A fierce battle is on the cards and the franchises are expected to splurge big money to avail the services of top Indian players like Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and many more. Top buys among foreign alternatives include players like David Warner, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis, who have already proved their mettle in the lucrative T20 league. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore. The upcoming IPL edition will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of two new franchises: Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, who paid a combined $1.71 billion to be part of the competition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What time will the IPL Auction 2022 begin?

The live proceedings of the IPL 2022 auction are expected to start from 11 am (IST) on February 12 (Saturday). It will begin at the same time on February 13 (Sunday).

Where will the IPL Auction 2022 take place?

The IPL Auction 2022 will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 (Saturday) and February 13 (Sunday).

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2022 broadcast on TV?

The IPL Auction 2022 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where do I watch live streaming of IPL Auction 2022?

You can catch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2022 live Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the mega auction at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}