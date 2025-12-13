IPL auction: Crowning of the Indian uncapped

KOLKATA/MUMBAI: One of the exciting aspects of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is the element of unknown – uncapped domestic players hitting the big payday and finding instant national attention. File picture of Jammu and Kashmir speedster Auqib Nabi, one of the 230 Indian uncapped players in the IPL auction to be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Tuesday’s mini auction in Abu Dhabi could also give a set of rising players their moment in the IPL sun. The vast network of scouts are at the state T20 leagues and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The national T20 tournament held ahead of the auction was a perfect opportunity for the players. HT looks at some of the uncapped domestic players who have caught the attention of franchises.

# Auqib Nabi

Four wickets in four balls against East Zone in the Duleep Trophy in August should have been the high point of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi’s season, but he continues to impress with control and economy in white-ball cricket. In the Kolkata phase of SMAT, Nabi took 15 wickets in 7 matches (econ 7.41).

Not many can swing the ball like him, especially under lights, and that has stirred talk that at least two franchises may go for him. An added benefit is his lower-order batting, a 21-ball 32 against Madhya Pradesh the highlight of his player of the match show (he also took 3/19).

# Tushar Raheja

The 24-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batter from Tamil Nadu has built a reputation in the Tamil Nadu Premier League as a top-order batter who can anchor nervy chases as well as take on the bowling. He was called to many trials last year, but there could be a breakthrough this time, with a low base price as well. Central to this focus was his strike rate of 185.55 while scoring 488 runs in 9 matches of the competitive TNPL in 2025, dominating even R Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy. This MS Dhoni fan has been dubbed ‘Rocket Raheja’ in the local circuit.

# Tejasvi Singh Dahiya

The 23-year-old keeper-batter scored 339 runs in the 2025 Delhi Premier League (SR 190.45), making him a likely high value target. In a dream List A debut for Delhi last year, he blazed a 78-ball 114 at No.5 against Tripura. His calm demeanour in tough chases also stands out. In this SMAT, he has a strike rate of 168.65, including 53* off 19 balls against star-studded Karnataka. His range of shots and temperament makes him ideal for slog overs or in the middle order.

# Krains Fuletra

Saurashtra’s 21-year-old left-arm wrist spinner doesn’t have experience, but the novelty factor and makes him tough to read for mostly right-handed line-ups. He took 10 wickets in 9 matches for Anmol Kings Halar in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League, winning the Emerging Player award. Fuletra was first spotted by ex-India pacer Jaydev Unadkat and roped in as a net bowler. His rise through the system was quick, and he was taken as a net bowler by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025. The chatter on him grew, especially after South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen said on a podcast that he had difficulty reading his line.

# Ashok Sharma

Do well in SMAT to get the IPL teams’ attention, especially when it is played just ahead of the auction. This young Rajasthan pacer is in the radar of many teams due to the buzz he has created in SMAT. A lot is in his favour. He is the highest wicket-taker in the T20 nationals (20 wkts, 8 inngs, ER 8.96) with Rajasthan winning six of their seven group games. He can consistently clock 140kph-plus and bowls a heavy ball, and IPL scouts are aware of his talent. Yet to play IPL, he has twice been in IPL squads – KKR in 2022 and Rajasthan Royals last season. Having released him, RR may have to pay more than the ₹30 lakh they paid the last time.

# CTL Rakshann Readdi

The strapping 25-year-old pacer has a mean bouncer that he is unafraid to use even on placid pitches. That, and a deceptive slower ball, made him tough to play in the powerplays during the league phase of SMAT held in Kolkata. He took 12 wickets though an economy of 8.53 can be seen as a tad expensive. But the context in which he bowled Hyderabad to crucial wins that helped top a group including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra stands out. His best was 3/31 to restrict UP to 127.

# Sairaj Patil

Uncapped Indian allrounders who can clear the boundary and bowl pace are a prized commodity in auctions, and he fits the bill. In the Mumbai maidan, the 29-year-old has an aura reserved for players who guarantee results.

Among the top buys at the T20 Mumbai League 2025 auction, he won three player of the match awards in 6 games, and the player of the tournament award. In tough conditions, his big-hitting – 16 sixes in 6 innings -- was to the fore. Bowling cutters and variations, he took 7 wickets (econ 7.35).

In 8 SMAT matches, he has 11 wickets (best 3/33). The first time he got to bat, versus Assam, he hit 25* off 9 balls.