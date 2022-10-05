'IPL auction not in my control...tried to get 1 run after back-to-back ducks': Ex-RCB player after IND vs SA 3rd T20I

With South Africa registering a consolation win in their three-match T20I series vs India, batter Rilee Rossouw was in hot form at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The 32-year-old hammered 100 runs off 48 balls including seven fours and eight sixes as the visitors raced 227 for three in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 228 runs, India were bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs with Dwaine Pretorius taking a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj bagged two-wicket hauls respectively.

Roussouw, who last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2015 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), could be a favourite during the next IPL auction with his knock, despite him maintaining that it’s not in his control. Speaking after the third T20I, he said, "As a professional sportsman, you are going to have bad times. It is just about backing yourself and having confidence in your ability no matter what type of form you are in. Had a chat with our assistant coach. Confidence plays a big part in scoring runs".

"I really believe in my ability, I have shown it throughout the world. It is never a confidence issue for me, it is just form."

"The auction is not in my control. It was not even on my mind. I was just trying to get one run tonight first. It panned out pretty well for me", he further added.

Roussouw has also been included in Temba Bavuma's T20 World Cup squad and will be hoping to build on his new-found form.

South Africa's T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

