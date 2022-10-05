‘Pakistan happened to win in 1992’: Ex-cricketer explains if Team India can deal without Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury, many fans and experts will be wondering as to how will Team India deal without their star pacer in the tournament. But former player Ajay Jadeja feels Rohit Sharma's side have 'still managed to do well' without Bumrah. He also stated that in the past Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup without Waqar Younis, who was ruled out due to an injury and 'in that period of time was the finest bowler'.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Jadeja felt that the 'Indian team should not have' a problem without Bumrah, as no 'role play was assigned to him'. "You know that this is a really tough one to answer. But to make it simple and for fans, just to give them hope. One, that we didn't play with Jasprit Bumrah throughout this year. We played very few games with Jasprit Bumrah and India still managed to do well,” he said.

“So there is no role play that got assigned to him. So luckily from that point of view, you know the Indian team should not have that problem. You cannot replace Jasprit Bumrah, not even trying to even go close to that because he's so special that you will miss him”.

"Two, just to give you an assurance that you know people who are young and who've joined us, I'll give them a story from 30 years ago. There was another World Cup in Australia in 1992. The team that won that World Cup, not many people in India would like this, the team that won that World Cup had a similar thing that happened to them. A man called Waqar Younis in that period of time was the finest bowler in that format or any form and just like Jasprit Bumrah, he was that attacking a bowler. He missed out on that World Cup just before with a back injury, pretty similar to Jasprit Bumrah, but at the end of the day Pakistan happened to win that World Cup", he further added.

