IPL: DY Patil lights up with ‘Sachin Sachin’ chants as Tendulkar joins Harsha Bhogle for interview from the sideline

The incident took place midway during the CSK innings, when batting legend Sachin Tendulkar joined Harsha Bhogle for an interview.
Sachin Tendulkar during the IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and CSK(IPL)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 10:43 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The fans lighted up the DY Patil Stadium with the iconic “Sachin Sachin” chants during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The incident took place midway during the CSK innings, when batting legend Sachin Tendulkar joined Harsha Bhogle for an interview from the sideline. 

Seeing the India legend on the giant screen, spectators present at the venue went berserk and the same could be felt on Twitter. Several fans highlighted the same on the micro-blogging website and posted emotional tweets hailing the “God of Cricket”.

Here are a few reactions: 

Meanwhile, pacer Mukesh Choudhary wreaked havoc with the new ball before Tilak Varma’s responsible half-century lifted Mumbai Indians to 155/7 in 20 overs.

Invited to bat, Choudhary (3/19) accounted for Rohit Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the first over and then dismissed Dewald Brewis (4), leaving Mumbai reeling at 23/3.

However, Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 43 balls, in which he struck three fours and two sixes, along with Jaydev Unadkat’s blazing unbeaten 19, helped Mumbai cross the 150 run-mark. 

-with PTI inputs

