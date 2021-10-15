MS Dhoni 'can't hear' Ian Bishop at toss as Dubai crowd erupts, reacts on becoming 1st player to captain 300 T20 matches

MS Dhoni added another feather in his already-illustrious cap as he became the first captain to lead in 300 T20 matches as he led Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Dhoni announced that CSK are unchanged from the Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals, but had a pause a while as the Dubai crowd erupted as he took the mic at the toss.

"I can't hear you," Dhoni told presenter and former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop at the toss. Once the noise died down a little, he continued: "We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both. We are playing with the same squad. Often what really dictates terms is the result and I feel our international players are equipped to deal with whatever the situation maybe."

CSK were put in to bat after KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss. Both teams went into the crunch tie unchanged. Dhoni reflected on his journey as captain of the Indian team, CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant/s. Dhoni has led India in 72 matches as captain, while the remaining 228 has been franchise cricket.

"We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well," added Dhoni.

An unchanged line-up for KKR meant that there was no place for Andre Russell in the XI, with captain Morgan saying: "We are going to have a bowl, the wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are going to give it everything tonight. We are going with the same team."

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

