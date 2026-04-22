IPL: Hussain, Malinga show pacers can still slow frenetic T20 batting

Kolkata: We have arrived at that point in T20 cricket where the game starts to feel less like a contest and more of a demonstration of brute force. Bat meets ball, ball crosses the boundary, and the relentless repetition of it dulling the entire watching experience. Most matches drift into this monotony. On Tuesday though Sunrisers Hyderabad stood up just when it started to feel that DC were setting up a familiar, monotonous pursuit of 242. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs, one of his four wickets in Tuesday’s win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

In the 11th over, Eshan Malinga found reverse swing. It wasn’t exaggerated in the conventional sense, but was enough to disturb rhythm and sow some doubt in the batters. In successive deliveries, Nitish Rana and David Miller were dismissed, and with them went the impression that this was merely going to be another boundary-fest.

The intervention was brief but decisive. It reminded everyone watching that even in this inflated batting era, bowling skill retains the capacity to disrupt. Malinga, alongside Sakib Hussain—and fellow seamer Praful Hinge—has quietly become central to SRH’s recalibration this season. For a franchise long defined by its batting firepower, the shift has been subtle but significant. Their recent victories have not been secured by overwhelming totals alone, but by the ability of their young quicks to constrict, deceive and, crucially, adapt.

Varun Aaron, SRH’s bowling coach, framed this evolution in simple but clear terms. “They’ve got skills that set them apart,” he said after SRH’s 47-run win on Tuesday. In Malinga’s case, it is the rare ability to reverse the white ball early—“we saw reverse from the 11th, 12th over today”—a phase where such movement is both unexpected and devastating. Add to that his yorkers, slower balls, and pace nudging 145 kph, and the package becomes difficult to counter and prepare for.

Hussain offers a different, yet complementary, threat. “That slow ball is just brilliant,” Aaron said, pointing to the deception created by identical arm speed and late variation. At times, Hussain’s slower delivery dips to under 110 kph, in contrast to his stock pace. “He is almost getting as much turn as an off-spinner on the slow ball, same arm speed, executes his yorkers, can bowl 140 plus as well.”

The effect is not just technical but psychological. With their premeditated aggression, batters find themselves caught between tempos.

This, in essence, is growing into a new grammar of T20 bowling. Pace alone is insufficient, so is control. What matters is the ability to oscillate between speeds, lengths, and what is expected (by the batter) without telegraphing intent. Aaron said this was a strategic imperative. “With the way the game is headed, with the way IPL is going, you have to have that pace variance where you can go from 140-145 down to almost 107 because Sakib’s, one of his slow balls was 107.”

It’s not merely a skill but a necessity, a way of “removing the surface from the equation.” On pitches designed to favour batters, such adaptability becomes the only viable defence. Sunrisers appear to have embraced this logic. Their approach is less about rigid hierarchies. “Horses for courses”, as Aaron described it. Even successful bowlers are rotated based on conditions and opposition, a proactive approach.

The results have been impressive and encouraging. Against Chennai Super Kings, Malinga and Hussain conceded 30 runs in the final four overs, stifling what could have been a late surge. Against Delhi Capitals, they allowed only four boundaries in their last four overs. These are not merely economical spells, they are momentum-altering interventions.

What makes their emergence particularly striking is the context. Sunrisers began this three-game Hyderabad leg not just desperate for points, but also eager to outgrow the image that they are heavily reliant on their top three batters. The onus was thus on SRH’s young pacers to make themselves count.

By doing that, they have also perhaps restored a measure of balance to a format increasingly skewed towards batting excess. Their success does not signal a return to bowler dominance, but it does suggest that relevance is still attainable through innovation.