'IPL benefitting already wealthy people. Players are Gods': David Lloyd's unique pick for world's 'best T20 league'

Many reckons the Indian Premier League is the best T20 competition in the world, purely based on the number and quality of players that participate in it and the duration of each season. IPL attracts the whose who of cricket, from star-studded cricketers across the world. The power of the league is such that on occasions, players have preferred participating in the IPL over national duties. Despite leagues such as the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, the Big Bash League and more having their own fanbase, the IPL has far surpassed all of the rest on the grounds of popularity and the quality of cricket it delivers. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly addresses burning comparisons between Pant and Dhoni

Former English cricketer David Lloyd however, who has worked in the IPL previously, has a different take though. Lloyd feels that while the IPL has no match in terms of popularity wise, he reckons the English T20 Blast is the best T20 league in the world. The tournament, currently named the Vitality Bast, originated way back in 2003, and ahead of its 20th edition starting Wednesday, Lloyd explained the reason behind his pick.

"I think the Blast is the best T20 league in the world - not for its quality necessarily, but for its longevity, the joy that it brings to spectators in the UK culminating in one of the greatest days in the cricket calendar - Finals Day - which I used to dread. Fourteen hours, full on, with a mascot race when I didn't have a clue what they were doing and the Hollies Stand where they don't know what day it is from 10 o'clock in the morning," Lloyd told ESPNCricinfo.

As far as the IPL goes, Lloyd feels it doesn't do much than making the rich richer, whereas he reckons the T20 Blast is bringing more English youngsters into cricket and that simply, it's a lot more fun.

"I have worked on the IPL, but it is a private enterprise and benefiting already wealthy people. The T20 Blast is for the people and bringing money into the game. That's a major factor for me in saying it is the best. The IPL fits an Indian audience because the players are Gods out there, but it is deadly serious. If I am doing a T20 game I'll have a hoot. Blokes messing up and having a laugh, although serious enough that everyone cares about the outcome. I embraced the competition straightaway and could see that it is fun and entertainment," added the former commentator.

