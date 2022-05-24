'Don't compare Rishabh with MS Dhoni': Sourav Ganguly addresses burning Pant vs MSD debate

Comparisons with the legendary MS Dhoni have been a part of Rishabh Pant's career right from the onset. Even two years after Dhoni's international retirement, Pant is often compared to the former India skipper. Another noted former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is firmly against these comparisons. The former opening batter said Pant should never be compared with Dhoni as the latter has captained so many matches in international cricket as well as in the IPL.

"Don't compare Pant with MS Dhoni. Dhoni has so much experience, has captained in 500-plus games in IPL, Tests and ODIs. So it's not fair for Rishabh to be compared with Dhoni," Ganguly told reporters ahead of the first Qualifier match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Pant did not have the best of IPLs. While he did score 340 runs at a strike rate of 151 but none of his innings had a telling impact on the outcome of the match. In fact, if anything, Pant squandered a number of opportunities to notch up a match-winning big score despite getting off to good starts.

To make matters worse, Pant's captaincy was criticised by noted former cricketers particularly when he did not bowl ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav his full quota in a couple of matches.

DC failed to take make it to the playoffs after they lost their must-win last match against Mumbai Indians. The Delhi-based franchise finished at number five in the points table with 14 points in as many matches. The Royal Challengers Bangalore also finished with 14 points but they went through because of a higher net run rate.

Pant will next be seen in action in the five-match T20I series against South Africa which begins on June 9 in New Delhi.

