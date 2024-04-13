IPL Live Score 2024, PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson's Royals seek return to winning ways against inconsistent Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals travel to Chandigarh as hot favourites for the clash against an inconsistent Punjab Kings side.
IPL Live Score 2024 PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are aiming to rebound from a disappointing defeat as they face Punjab Kings in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League match. After a strong start to the season, Royals suffered a setback when Gujarat Titans snatched victory in a last-ball thriller earlier this week. ...Read More
The defeat against the Titans revealed some tactical shortcomings for Rajasthan; key bowlers like Kuldip Sen and Avesh Khan struggled in the crucial 19th and 20th overs, conceding 35 runs in just 12 balls. Additionally, the decision not to utilise experienced campaigner Trent Boult fully was questioned, as the Kiwi pacer could have potentially influenced the outcome with his expertise in pressure situations.
Rajasthan will be looking to address these tactical lapses and regroup against Punjab Kings, who have displayed inconsistent form in the tournament so far. Punjab's batting lineup has been reliant on sporadic contributions from players like Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, with established names like Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma yet to hit their stride.
Sam Curran has been a standout performer with the ball for Punjab, but his impact with the bat has waned in recent matches. The absence of Liam Livingstone due to injury has further weakened Punjab's middle-order, highlighting the need for stability and depth in their batting unit.
On the bowling front, Punjab's Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have shown promise but have struggled to contain runs consistently. Their ability to restrict Rajasthan's formidable batting lineup will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match.
Rajasthan, historically strong starters in the IPL, are wary of their tendency to taper off as the season progresses. Despite their promising starts, they have struggled to maintain momentum in previous seasons, resulting in limited playoff appearances. Avoiding a mid-season slump will be a priority for Sanju Samson's side as they aim to secure a playoff berth.
Both teams understand the significance of this encounter in shaping their respective campaigns. Rajasthan will be eager to bounce back and consolidate their position near the top of the table, while Punjab seeks to build momentum and address their inconsistencies.
Yuzvendra Chahal on the verge of historic double century
Ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of scripting massive history in the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner needs only three more wickets to become the first bowler in IPL history to reach 200 dismissals. The Rajasthan Royals star is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 197 scalps in 150 games and has a healthy read over second-placed Dwayne Bravo (183) and Piyush Chawla (181), who is third. He has claimed 10 wickets this season thus far and is second in the race of Purple Cap.
Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma - Two rising stars of Punjab Kings
Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma are the two rising stars for Punjab Kings this season as they led them to win over Gujarat Titans and took the game to final ball against SRH but ended up two runs short. The two batters scripted a partnership of 66* off 27 balls on the night, once again showcasing their on-field camaraderie. While Ashutosh remained unbeaten on 33 off 15 balls, Shashank finished on 46 not out in 25 balls. On being asked about the secret behind their tremendous partnerships, Shashank revealed how the belief shown by the team management and coaching staff has helped them gain confidence.
Kagiso Rabada - Leader of PBKS bowling attack
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada bowled brilliantly against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay overs earlier this week and finished the game with figures of 32/1. The right-arm bowler has so far taken 7 wickets in 5 games at an average of 24.71 and PBKS bowling coach Charles Langeveldt said that Rabada's positive mindset has been a big factor in Punjab's improving bowling performance "We are very happy with our bowling performance. You always want to improve in the powerplay and you always want to get wickets. With the impact player rules, there are now eight batters, so sometimes you will leak runs. In the last game, we were brilliant and Kagiso Rabada set the tone with his first over," he said.
Time running out for Bairstow
Punjab Kings might take the big decision to drop Jonny Bairstow after his flop show so far. He has been a major disappointment with just 81 runs in 5 matches. Punjab's top-order has not fired this season which led to their inconsistent performances. South African batter Rilee Rossouw is waiting in the wings and it's time for Punjab to make the tough call and axe Bairstow.
Riyan Parag - The standout star of the season
Riyan Parag turned out to be the standout star of the season. The young Assam batter has redeemed himself after an underwhelming last few seasons and finally repaying the faith of the franchise and the management. The decision to move him to the number 4 spot has also worked well for the Royals as he has smashed 261 runs in 5 matches and is second in the race for the Orange Cap.
Big knock loading for Shikhar Dhawan
A big knock awaits Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran India opener has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League and the second-highest run-getter in the tournament history. However, he has not been able to replicate the same show this season which has also backfired for Punjab who are placed at the eighth spot on the points table. He will be looking to get his Midas touch back against the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab Kings look for consistency
Punjab Kings lack consistency this season, especially in the batting department as the top-order has failed to put up a show for them. They have relied heavily on the middle-order to get them going. Rookie stars Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma turned out to be the positives for Punjab but they need support from the big stars from the side to get the two crucial points.
Samson's Rajasthan desperate to bounce back
Sanju Samson expressed his dejection after the defeat against Gujarat Titans in the post-match show and he will be desperate to bounce back and lead Rajasthan Royals to win over Punjab Kings on Saturday. Rajasthan are one of the best-balanced sides this season and played quality cricket, but they lost control in the last two overs against Titans which led to their defeat. Rajasthan still hold the top spot on the points table with four wins in five matches thus far this season.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL Match 27, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals! The RR were undefeated this season before the Gujarat Titans inflicted a first defeat on them earlier this week; regardless, they arrive in Chandigarh as favourites, with Kings facing issues with inconsistencies and injury-related absences.