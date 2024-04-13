IPL Live Score 2024, PBKS vs RR: Sanju Samson's Royals seek return to winning ways against inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL Live Score 2024 PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are aiming to rebound from a disappointing defeat as they face Punjab Kings in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League match. After a strong start to the season, Royals suffered a setback when Gujarat Titans snatched victory in a last-ball thriller earlier this week. ...Read More

The defeat against the Titans revealed some tactical shortcomings for Rajasthan; key bowlers like Kuldip Sen and Avesh Khan struggled in the crucial 19th and 20th overs, conceding 35 runs in just 12 balls. Additionally, the decision not to utilise experienced campaigner Trent Boult fully was questioned, as the Kiwi pacer could have potentially influenced the outcome with his expertise in pressure situations.

Rajasthan will be looking to address these tactical lapses and regroup against Punjab Kings, who have displayed inconsistent form in the tournament so far. Punjab's batting lineup has been reliant on sporadic contributions from players like Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, with established names like Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma yet to hit their stride.

Sam Curran has been a standout performer with the ball for Punjab, but his impact with the bat has waned in recent matches. The absence of Liam Livingstone due to injury has further weakened Punjab's middle-order, highlighting the need for stability and depth in their batting unit.

On the bowling front, Punjab's Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have shown promise but have struggled to contain runs consistently. Their ability to restrict Rajasthan's formidable batting lineup will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match.

Rajasthan, historically strong starters in the IPL, are wary of their tendency to taper off as the season progresses. Despite their promising starts, they have struggled to maintain momentum in previous seasons, resulting in limited playoff appearances. Avoiding a mid-season slump will be a priority for Sanju Samson's side as they aim to secure a playoff berth.

Both teams understand the significance of this encounter in shaping their respective campaigns. Rajasthan will be eager to bounce back and consolidate their position near the top of the table, while Punjab seeks to build momentum and address their inconsistencies.