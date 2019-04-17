IPL 2019 Live cricket score, SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad: Bairstow’s onslaught brings SRH on cusp of victory

Live: It was such an un-CSK like innings. The openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis got off to solid yet sedate start but once the first wicket fell for 79, the deadlock was broken. Rashid Khan was brilliant in the middle. It was his 3rd over that actually turned the match towards SRH when he removed captain Raina and Jadhav in a space of two deliveries. Chennai Super Kings could only manage 132 for 5. Faf du Plessis was top scorer with 45 to his name. For Sunrisers, it was a throwback to the golden days when their bowlers ruled. Rashid ended with figures of 2 for 17, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave away only 21, Khaleel Ahmed went for just 22 in his 4 to choke CSK. It was not the easiest of pitches to play your shots mind you. So it should be an interesting run-chase but remember, there is no Dhoni to lead his troops and make those tactical changes as he decided to rest from this match. It will be up to Raina, who failed with the bat to make a match out of this in the field as captain. The SRH vs CSK match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and Hotstar.

23:03 hrs IST Fifty for Bairstow Jonny Bairstow is enjoying the time of his life in this IPL. He gets to fifty off 39 balls. He was a spectator in the powerplay when Warner was going all guns blazing but after he departed, Bairstow took it upon himself to make sure there was no slide. Brilliant from the Englishman.





22:55 hrs IST Tahir strikes Imran Tahir strikes! One would wonder why was Raina looking to hold his one over back? Well, he gets him on, Tahir strikes but it maybe a little too late. The leg spinner on off, Shankar lunges and tries to defend but the slightest of turns, takes the outside edge and Billings takes a good catch behind.





22:50 hrs IST Bairstow on the charge Bairstow hits Karn Sharma for two sixes in an over. 100 up for SRH! They are winning this on a canter. Such a difference Dhoni makes with his captaincy. The CSK bowlers appearing clueless without his guidance and the Sunrisers batters are making a merry.





22:42 hrs IST CSK clawing their way back That’s what wickets can do for you. Nothing was going right for CSK till Warner was there but now they have bowled two overs for only 6 runs. Tahir on top of his game. One shouldn’t blame Bairstow and Shankar for being a watchful, the required rate is still just 5 runs per over. SRH: 77 for 2 after 9 as umpires call for a strategic timeout.





22:34 hrs IST Tahir gets Williamson OUT! Caught and bowled. There goes Imran Tahir, he needed this after being hammered by Warner in the first over. Got the feeling the ball just got stuck in the pitch a little and Williamson was through with his shot a tad early, producing a simple return catch to Tahir. CSK get two in quick succession. Is there a twist in this game? SRH:71/2 after 7





22:31 hrs IST Warner falls for 50 off 25 balls What an innings from David Warner. He was just taking the game away from CSK with some breathtaking display of strokeplay but Deepak Chahar gives them some respite. Warner holes out at mid-off but not after putting SRH in a winning position.





22:26 hrs IST Hat-trick of fours from Warner’s bat There is no stopping Warner. Nothing that CSK can do. Even Imran Tahir has been clobbered for a hat-trick of fours in his first over. Warner has raced to 42 off 21 balls. SRH are making a mockery of the 133-run target, they reach 58/0 in 5 overs





22:22 hrs IST Brute force from Warner Back to back fours, Warner is on a roll here. Nothing much wrong on Shardul Thakur’s part. Warner is just too good. 12 runs from the over. SRH are off to a flier. SRH 44/0 after 4 overs chasing 133 to win.





22:17 hrs IST SRH dominate Two boundaries off Shardul Thakur followed by another two off Deepak Chahar - This is just too easy for David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. With a total as low as 132, CSK needed early wickets and at present, it looks like SRH are running away with the match! Sunrisers Hyderabad 32/0 after 3 overs.





22:11 hrs IST Stat Attack: CSK Today’s score of 132/5 is the lowest first inning score for CSK against SRH. 11th lowest first inning score for CSK in IPL.





22:07 hrs IST Good start for SRH Jonny Bairstow and David Warner begin proceedings while Chennai Super Kings have handed the ball to Deepak Chahar. Bairstow starts his innings in usual fashion as he guided the second ball of the over to the boundary through square-leg and Sunrisers Hyderabad are 10 for no loss.





21:40 hrs IST CSK finish with 132/5 Excellent last over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, only 5 runs from it. A bit of controversy towards the end with Jadeja complaining of Kumar bowling two bouncers in the over but nothing from the umpires. CSK only manage 132 for 5 after opting to bat first. Will that be enough?





21:32 hrs IST Brilliant over from Sandeep It’s not happening for CSK. Jadeja tried hard by running twos but it’s the boundaries that would hurt the Sunirsers. None of came from the Sandeep Sharma 19th over. Only 8 runs from it. CSK: 127/5 with only 1 to play





21:25 hrs IST 10 from the 18th 10 runs from Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 3rd over. Sunrisers would take that any day one would have to say. Only 2 overs left in the innings and CSK, Jadeja in particular needs to get a move on. Even 140 looks a bit difficult from here on.





21:20 hrs IST Rashid Khan you beauty! What an over from Rashid Khan. They went for a review but nothing on it. But nevertheless, FIVE dot balls in the 17th over. Yes, you read that right. Staggering stuff from the Afghanistan leggie, only 1 run coming off his last over. Rashid finishes with figures of 17 for 2. CSK: 109/5 after 17 overs.





21:14 hrs IST Rayudu ruins Sandeep’s good over Sandeep Sharma must be livid with himself... He had just given away only 2 runs in his 5 balls but he errs in length in the last delivery and Rayudu cuts it past point for a four. CSK: 108/5 after 16 overs.





21:08 hrs IST Billings out for a duck GONE! Sam Billings hits it straight to the cover fielder. He has been dismissed for a duck by Khaleel Ahmed. Billings was really struggling in the middle, had failed to get off the mark in three balls and Khaleel sensed it. He bowls a slower one and Billings was early onto it. CSK in big trouble at 101/5.





21:04 hrs IST Rashid gets two in 1 over First Raina and then Jadhav... Rashid Khan is on a roll here. Both the CSK experienced campaigners were trapped right in front, both of them took the review and it ended up being an umpire’s call. A lot of similarities there, CSK still have their DRS intact mind you, the same cannot be said about their start though. They have lost their way completely. CSK: 99/4





20:55 hrs IST SRH bowlers keep it tight Good period of play for SRH. Only 14 runs in the last two overs. Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu have been quiet. CSK: 97/2 after 13 overs.





20:44 hrs IST Double strike for SRH One brings two... This is superb stuff from Vijay Shankar, he has struck in his first over. The ball just bounced a little more than du Plessis expected and that was enough to get the outside off his bat. SRH are right back in this game. CSK: 81/2 after 10.2 overs.





20:42 hrs IST Nadeem removes Watson BOWLED’em! Shahbaz Nadeem roars, he has just uprooted the off-stump of Shane Watson(31) to give the first breakthrough to SRH. That was too close to cut and Watson paid the price. This is an important moment in the game. CSK 79/1 after 9.5 overs.





20:37 hrs IST Good comeback by Sandeep After conceding 12 in his first over, Sandeep Sharma comes back well to give away only 7 runs in his second over. CSK haven’t lost a wicket yet and that is exactly why Watson and du Plessis should really press the accelerator. Perhaps the strategic time out will help.





20:32 hrs IST Rashid Khan gets away with it Far from being the ideal start for Rashid Khan. He pitched it short on at least four occasions in his first over but fortunately was hit for only one boundary in the over by Shane Watson. CSK: 63/0 after 8 overs. This is now the highest opening partnership for CSK in IPL 2019.





20:28 hrs IST Catch it... Oh no! It’s a SIX Du Plessis must’ve had his heart in his mouth there. He tries to lift Shahbaz Nadeem over long-ogg but doesn’t hit it that well. The long-off fielder was interested in it till the last moment but it had just enough to sail over the ropes. The CSK innings is back on track and du Plessis deserves a lot of credit for that. FIFTY up for CSK.





20:24 hrs IST Du Plessis takes Khaleel on A hammering pull shot over mid-wicket for a six followed by boundary through the off-side, du Plessis has got used to the bowling of Khaleel Ahmed. Perhaps Williamson should not have given him the third over. CSK won’t mind though, they are up and running. CSK end powerplay at 41/0





20:19 hrs IST 12 runs from Sandeep’s 1st over A much-needed over for CSK. Two boundaries from it, both du Plessis and Watson hit Sandeep Sharma for a four each and take 12 runs from it. The total on this track will have to be reassessed for sure. CSK: 27/0 after 5.





20:14 hrs IST Faf on the charge Faf du Plessis has decided that enough is enough. They had scored only 10 runs in the first 3 and now he has given himself room to pummel Khaleel over mid on for his first four. But the left-armer comes back well in the next two balls. Early indications that the ball is not coming onto the bat that well. CSK 15/0 after 4 overs.





20:10 hrs IST Edged and four! “”When you flash, you flash hard,” says Danny Morrisson in the commentary box and that’s exactly what Shane Watson has done. It was another good outswinger from Kumar, Watson throws his bat at it and it flies over Yusuf Pathan at first slip. First boundary of the match for CSK and Watson.





20:07 hrs IST Khaleel backs up Bhuvi Good start from the SRH new-ball bowlers. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant first over, Khaleel Ahmed too hits the right areas straightaway and gives away only 3 runs inn the second over. CSK: 4/0 in 2 overs after opting to bat first.





20:03 hrs IST Bhuvi starts well Test match stuff from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He starts off with outswingers to Shane Watson and then brings the ball back in to du Plessiss. An excellent first over from Kumar, only 1 run from it.





19:57 hrs IST Players are out there A quick look at the giant screen and David Warner finds his daughter cheering for him. There cannot be a better sight before a match isn’t it? Sunrisers Hyderabad desperately need a win and for that, they have to restrict CSK to a low total. Shan Watson and Faf du Plessis have made their way out into the centre. Watson will face the new ball.





19:50 hrs IST Vijay Shankar speaks “I was trying to keep it really simple. Even when the IPL started, there was talk about selection but I was just looking to be consistent. I felt really good, it’s a dream for any cricketer to be part of a World Cup, but it’s very important to stay in the present. Most of the games we have played really well but the game has changed in 2-3 overs,” says Vijay Shankar





19:43 hrs IST Playing XI of CSK Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina(c), Sam Billings(w), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir





19:39 hrs IST Playing XI of SRH David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed





19:36 hrs IST What the captains said “We were going to bat first as well. It’s imporant to bowl first up and do the job. The top two have been outstanding. It’s a tough format, but the guys need to go out with freedom and express themselves,” says SRH captain Kane Williamson. “I think batting first is a good option on this wicket. I think we need to be good in the powerplay. It’s all about executing our plans. Dhoni wanted to take some rest, he’ll be back in the next game,” says new CSK captain Suresh Raina.





19:32 hrs IST CSK opt to bat CSK have opted to bat first after winning the toss. Karn Sharma comes in the side in place of Mitchell Santner and as Dhoni has been replaced by Sam Billings. There are two changes in the Sunrisers side too. Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaz Nadeem have come in place of Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharma





19: 30 hrs IST No Dhoni, Raina leading CSK This is HUGE! NO MS DHONI for CSK. Vice-captain Suresh Raina has walked out to lead CSK. However, there is no injury update on Dhoni. He is perfectly fine and was even seen playing football before the toss. This must be a case of resting the former Indian captain.





19:20 hrs IST Shankar vs Rayudu more than SRH vs CSK? Just to remind everyone, there is an interesting sub-plot of Rayudu vs Shankar to this encounter which has been in the headlines of late. Vijay Shankar was preferred over Rayudu in India’s World Cup squad because of his all-round abilities. Rayudu did not take the snub lightly as he took a sly dig on the selectors through a tweet saying, “Have ordered 3D glasses to watch the World Cup from home.” This will be the first match for both the players after the World Cup squad was announced.





19:00 hrs IST Team News of CSK CSK were forced to leave out Harbhajan Singh in their previous away encounter against KKR because of an injury. The veteran off-spinner is slated to get his spot back in the side unless the pitch offered at Hyderabad turns out to be a batting paradise.





18:50 hrs IST Team news of SRH Manish Pandey is expected to get his spot back in the playing XI after the inexperience in SRH’s middle-order was exposed in their last few matches. In fact, David Warner had pointed out that they were unable to put up big totals on the board. due to the failure of their middle-order. The return of Yusuf Pathan cannot be ruled out either.





18: 44 hrs IST CSK one win away from play-offs CSK, who have won 7 out of their 8 matches in IPL 2019 so far, are just a win away from securing a play-off berth. If they manage to beat SRH in tonight’s encounter then MS Dhoni’s men will become the first team to ensure a spot in the play-offs.





18: 39 hrs IST MS Dhoni vs Rashid Khan Skipper MS Dhoni has bailed his team out time and time again this season and will look for a similar performance against SRH. In the past, Dhoni has been found wanting against Rashid Khan as the wily Afghan spinner has managed to keep him quiet somehow. Off 22 Rashid deliveries, Dhoni has scored just 14 runs at a strike rate of 63.6. Dhoni has also been dismissed by Rashid once before in the IPL.





18: 34 hrs IST Ambati Rayudu vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has been hot and cold in the tournament thus far and it has also seen his opening slot snatched away by Faf du Plessis. Rayudu needs some runs under his belt but will have to deal with Bhuvneshwar Kumar first in this clash. He has score 63 runs of 51 Bhuvi deliveries in the past but has been dismissed by his Indian teammate twice as well.





18: 29 hrs IST Manish Pandey vs Ravindra Jadeja Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey has been going through a bad patch and things aren’t going to be easy for him against high-flying CSK. Over the years, Pandey has struggled against spinner and CSK have loads of them in their ranks. Ravindra Jadeja holds a good record against Pandey, having given just 15 runs off 23 deliveries and he has also picked his wicket twice before.





18: 26 hrs IST Kane Williamson vs Shardul Thakur SRH skipper Kane Williamson has been in and out of the team this season due to injury and that has hampered his form in the tournament. Williamson will be eager to get back in rhythm as soon as possible but he is likely to find it difficult against CSK and Shardul Thakur. The medium-pacer has bowled 25 deliveries to Williamson and has given just 31 runs. Shardul has picked the wicket of Williamson twice in the IPL.





18: 24 hrs IST David Warner vs Harbhajan Singh Opener David Warner has been in sublime form in the ongoing edition of the IPL and has been leading the run-scoring charts since first week of the tournament. Against Chennai, he will have to come up against Harbhajan Singh(assuming that he has recovered from a slight niggle that kept him out from the previous encounter against KKR) in order to continue his rich vein of form. In the past, Harbhajan has bowled 85 deliveries to Warner has conceded just 97 runs. More importantly, Bhajji has dismissed Warner thrice in IPL previously.





18:20 hrs IST What happend in their last encounter? This is the first match of this season between SRH and CSK. Who can forget their last meeting? It was in the IPL 2018 final which CSK won chasing down 179 riding on a sparkling century by Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.



