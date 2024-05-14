IPL Match Today, DC vs LSG: Check likely playing XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and fantasy XI
IPL Match Today, DC vs LSG: Qualification for the playoffs will be on the line when Delhi face Lucknow
After being blown away by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last encounter, the Lucknow Super Giants will look to bounce back in the playoffs race against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. DC’s playoffs hopes were dented by the Royal Challengers Bangalore where they were playing without their skipper Rishabh Pant. The 2020 runner-ups will have it difficult to make it to playoffs as they’ll finish with only 14 points and depend on the results of other teams.
The DC bowlers did well in restricting RCB to 187 runs, with great bowling at the death. However, the batting unit seemed shallow without the presence of Pant as only his backup skipper Axar Patel played a fighting inning of 57 off 39 deliveries.
The Super Giants, who couldn’t manage to dismiss a single SRH batsman in their last match still have a chance to reach 16 points and turn things in their favour. However, their dented run rate will also see them relying on other teams’ results to turn in their favour.
DC likely XI (if batting first)
Jake Fraser McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma
DC likely XI (if bowling first)
Jake Fraser McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Players: Kumar Kushagra, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Gulbadin Naib
LSG likely XI (if batting first)
KL Rahul (c/wk), Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Naveen-Ul-Haq
LSG likely XI (if bowling first)
KL Rahul (c/wk), Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh
Impact Players: Yudhvir Singh, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Devdutt Paddikal
Head-to-head
Both teams have met each other on four occasions where the Super Giants hold the upper hand with three wins over DC. However, the latter had the last laugh after they registered their first win over LSG.
Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a batting paradise so far with two out of three matches being played here going past 200 runs. The venue offers a lighting quick outfield even as the powerplay ends. In all the three matches played at this venue, the teams batting first have emerged victorious.
Fantasy XI
Jake Fraser McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Tristian Stubbs, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma
