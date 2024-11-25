Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], : While the list of unsold international and domestic stars continued to pile up, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history by becoming the youngest player to be sold in the Indian Premier League history. IPL Mega Auction: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest pick in IPL history, bought by RR for ₹ 1.1 crore

During the IPL mega auction, surprises continued to catch fans off-guard after Suryavanshi became a Royal for ₹1.1 crore.

It was an all-out bidding war for the 13-year-old after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fought hard to land him in their squad. In the end, it was RR, firm in its resolve, made the winning bid of ₹1.1 crore.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old.

Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who previously played for Delhi Capitals, went to Chennai Super Kings at his base price of ₹30 lakh.

Young Pyla Avinash saw a bid made for him by PBKS at the base price of ₹30 lakh and sealed his services. Satyanarayana Raju went to Mumbai Indians, and Ramakrishna Ghosh was secured by CSK. One of India's rising talents, Raj Limbani, surprisingly didn't see a franchise bid for him.

Coming to the international picks, Lance Morris and Olly Stone failed to get any bidders. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, England's Chris Jordan, West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase, South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius, and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani also went unsold.

Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga, who came in with a base price of ₹30 lakh, attracted attention from RR and SRH.

Malinga, who impressed in the Lanka Premier League and has been a part of the Sri Lanka A side, was eventually acquired by SRH for ₹1.20 crore.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.