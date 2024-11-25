Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], : While several Indian veteran stars failed to find themselves a franchise, some stars found reprieve after being re-introduced into the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction on Monday. IPL Mega Auction: Warner, Mayank, Shardul, Chawla remain unsold, homecoming for Padikkal, Rahane

Devdutt Padikkal, who initially went unsold, reappeared in the mega auction and returned to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for his base price of ₹2 crore.

However, no paddle went up for former Australia opener David Warner even this time, and he won't be a part of the IPL 2025.

Bengaluru boy Lunith Sisodia became a Knight Rider after being picked up by the defending champions for his base price of ₹30 lakh.

Anmolpreet Singh, veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, seasoned all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Bengaluru boy Mayank Agarwal failed to get any bids for them and went in the list of unsold players.

Karnakata leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal secured a move to Chepauk after CSK bagged him for his base price of ₹30 lakh.

New Zealand's versatile Glenn Phillips, who was called back in the mega auction, was picked up by Gujarat Titans for his base price of ₹2 crore.

Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane returned to Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of ₹1.5 crore. KKR CEO Venky Mysore gave a thumbs up to express his delight after securing Rahane for IPL 2025.

DC lifted the paddle for the explosive keeper-batter Donovan Ferreira, who can also bowl, to acquire him for ₹75 lakh.

Swastik Chikkara, the top-scorer in the 2024 UPT20 league, moved from DC to RCB for ₹30 lakh. DC camp suggested that they also raised the paddle, but the auctioneer said she didn't see the paddle.

SRH opened the bid for Vansh Bedi from the Delhi Premier League, but CSK joined the action to compete with them. CSK managed to outbid SRH and secured Bedi for ₹55 lakh.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, uncapped stars Harvik Desai, Prince Choudhary and Prashant Solanki found no interest from franchises and remained unsold.

KKR moved in swiftly for Moeen Ali and Umran Malik and acquired them for ₹2 crore and ₹75 lakh, respectively.

SRH raised the paddle for Kerala seasoned star Sachin Baby and bagged his services for ₹30 lakh.

Andre Siddarth, who went unsold initially, was picked up by CSK for his base price of ₹30 lakh. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has talked about him on his YouTube channel as a player to watch out for.

LSG made a move for Raj Hangargekar and Arshin Kulkarni for ₹30 lakh each. The Super Giants went on to make a move for Matthew Breetzke for ₹75 lakh.

Young English quick Gus Atkinson, who recently made waves, entered the mega auction once again with a base price of ₹2 crore and ended without a franchise yet again.

Surprisingly, Mumbai's spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Koitan remained unsold and won't be a part of the IPL 2025.

