IPL Playoff scenarios: What SRH vs GT washout means for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the other four teams in contention

The IPL 2024 playoffs race is reaching its climax with an important clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans scheduled in Hyderabad on Thursday. However, the toss in the match was delayed due to rain as speculations persist on potential playoff scenarios in case of a washout. With Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals already securing their spots in the playoffs, the battle has intensified for the remaining two positions. Toss was delayed due to rain in Hyderabad(IPL)

Delhi Capitals ((-0.377) and Lucknow Super Giants (-0.787), with faint hopes of qualifying, are hindered by their poor Net Run Rates despite having 14 and 12 points, respectively; LSG also have a game in hand. The major showdown is between Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the playoff spots. SRH, with two matches remaining, can seal the berth in the knock-out stages with just one win.

However, RCB and CSK face an anxious wait due to the rain in Hyderabad, with chances hovering around 50 per cent throughout the evening. If the SRH vs GT match is washed out, both teams will earn one point, propelling SRH to 15 points and confirming their playoff berth. SRH will climb to the third spot with a washout, as Rajasthan Royals will retain their second position in the points table.

This outcome would escalate the tension in the game between RCB and CSK, with the clash turning into a virtual knockout for the final spot in the playoffs. RCB must secure a win to reach 14 points and maintain a superior Net Run Rate over CSK.

On the other hand, CSK, while aiming for victory, must also focus on minimizing the margin of defeat to safeguard their Net Run Rate advantage. Even in the scenario of a loss, CSK (+0.528) could still clinch the fourth playoff spot if their Net Run Rate remains above RCB's (+0.387).

Remaining matches in the group stage

While the blockbuster clash between RCB and CSK will have added significance due to it impacting the playoff race, Mumbai Indians, who are already eliminated from the playoffs race, will meet the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. Sunrisers Hyderabad will have another shot at improving their standing in the points table when they meet the PBKS, while the current top two – KKR and RR – will clash in the final group game of the season.