Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL retentions: Cricket’s boundaries and red flags

ByAmrit Mathur
Nov 17, 2024 08:20 PM IST

KL Rahul leaving LSG and the changes in DC, including Pant’s exit, convey cricket’s varied messaging

IPL auction and retentions attract attention because of the hype, drama and money involved. Mayank Yadav’s price zooming from 20 lakh to 11 crore, on the strength of 13 overs bowled last season, is one example of the magic of cricket’s crazy bazaar.

India's batsman Rishabh Pant during a practice session in Perth. (AFP)
India's batsman Rishabh Pant during a practice session in Perth. (AFP)

No less interesting is the messaging around squad building – the fascinating interplay of power, loyalty, ambition and opportunity. The messaging is often subtle, done with finesse. On other occasions it is raw, brutal.

Retentions this time were on expected lines but some decisions were surprising. Not in terms of who remained or left, but in the manner in which the game played out.

Take, for instance, LSG. After the disgraceful owner/captain public spat (and the subsequent private jhappi) it was apparent the relationship could only go south, and the two were headed for a messy divorce. Later, while officially parting ways, the owner launched into a thinly disguised attack, citing the need for “players playing with intent, putting team ahead of self”.

KL Rahul’s response to this was typically restrained and dignified. He talked in general terms about a “happy dressing room and looking for freedom”. Point made, ball dismissed to the boundary with timing, not muscled with power.

The larger point though is about boundaries and red flags, a Code of Conduct that identifies no balls when conducting business. In IPL, owners will take tough calls on players, payments and everything else – that is reality, that is their right. Because they lift the paddle in the auction, they will decide whether to get deeply involved in running the team or step back and let professionals take professional calls. The owner’s right to be hands on and keeping control is understandable.

What’s worrying is the underlying message that the owner can publicly humiliate and disrespect a senior player, in this case someone who has captained India. That is not on, nobody should be allowed to do that. Indian cricket is bigger than IPL, owners, players.

Delhi Capitals also sent out strong messages but of a different kind. Ricky Ponting, coach for many years, went. He had to go because under him DC went nowhere. Ponting and his assistants (the cricket support staff) were replaced by Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao, not heavyweights by any stretch, with Munaf Patel, also with no/limited experience, added to the mix.

The message put out by Delhi can be read in many ways. One: Accountability. Results matter. If a coach does not perform he is dropped, as happens with players. Two: T20 format and IPL teams don’t need expensive, high profile coaches. In the dressing rooms, players have enough experience, knowledge and skill to decide strategy and work out a game plan, assisted by the data team. So, downsize – make smart choices, reassess utility. Three: For coaches and support staff, go local.

Depending on DC’s run this season, teams could relook the role of overseas support staff. It seems their good days are over. Their bubble of utility and being indispensable has been pricked.

Perhaps the most significant message from DC concerns loyalty, consistency, brand building and fan support. All these went for a massive toss when Pant said thanks but no thanks, refusing to stay for the next three-year cycle.

Pant’s IPL journey started with Delhi in 2016; back then he was a U19 player but his talent and potential was unmistakable. Delhi invested in Pant, retained him at a high price, made him captain and (like Dhoni and Kohli) he was one player who didn’t change teams and was closely identified with the franchise.

This time the partnership broke. Reports suggest commercial disagreements were the reasons for the split. Also, Pant wanted more space in decision making around the team.

Which underlines the point that friendship, understanding and comfort are ‘good to have’ but ultimately it is only money that matters. IPL is a high stakes market of cricket’s top talent and key decisions – whether from owners/players/other stakeholders – will be dictated by commerce. If loyalty/continuity was such a powerful force, Shreyas Iyer/Jos Buttler/Rahul wouldn’t be on the auction roster in Jeddah.

Outside IPL, a noisy message is also going out to Rohit Sharma and Kohli. Both need to score runs for India to do well. Both need to score to protect their reputations built over a lifetime with skill, sweat and sacrifice.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //