IPL retentions: Cricket’s boundaries and red flags

IPL auction and retentions attract attention because of the hype, drama and money involved. Mayank Yadav’s price zooming from ₹20 lakh to ₹11 crore, on the strength of 13 overs bowled last season, is one example of the magic of cricket’s crazy bazaar. India's batsman Rishabh Pant during a practice session in Perth. (AFP)

No less interesting is the messaging around squad building – the fascinating interplay of power, loyalty, ambition and opportunity. The messaging is often subtle, done with finesse. On other occasions it is raw, brutal.

Retentions this time were on expected lines but some decisions were surprising. Not in terms of who remained or left, but in the manner in which the game played out.

Take, for instance, LSG. After the disgraceful owner/captain public spat (and the subsequent private jhappi) it was apparent the relationship could only go south, and the two were headed for a messy divorce. Later, while officially parting ways, the owner launched into a thinly disguised attack, citing the need for “players playing with intent, putting team ahead of self”.

KL Rahul’s response to this was typically restrained and dignified. He talked in general terms about a “happy dressing room and looking for freedom”. Point made, ball dismissed to the boundary with timing, not muscled with power.

The larger point though is about boundaries and red flags, a Code of Conduct that identifies no balls when conducting business. In IPL, owners will take tough calls on players, payments and everything else – that is reality, that is their right. Because they lift the paddle in the auction, they will decide whether to get deeply involved in running the team or step back and let professionals take professional calls. The owner’s right to be hands on and keeping control is understandable.

What’s worrying is the underlying message that the owner can publicly humiliate and disrespect a senior player, in this case someone who has captained India. That is not on, nobody should be allowed to do that. Indian cricket is bigger than IPL, owners, players.

Delhi Capitals also sent out strong messages but of a different kind. Ricky Ponting, coach for many years, went. He had to go because under him DC went nowhere. Ponting and his assistants (the cricket support staff) were replaced by Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao, not heavyweights by any stretch, with Munaf Patel, also with no/limited experience, added to the mix.

The message put out by Delhi can be read in many ways. One: Accountability. Results matter. If a coach does not perform he is dropped, as happens with players. Two: T20 format and IPL teams don’t need expensive, high profile coaches. In the dressing rooms, players have enough experience, knowledge and skill to decide strategy and work out a game plan, assisted by the data team. So, downsize – make smart choices, reassess utility. Three: For coaches and support staff, go local.

Depending on DC’s run this season, teams could relook the role of overseas support staff. It seems their good days are over. Their bubble of utility and being indispensable has been pricked.

Perhaps the most significant message from DC concerns loyalty, consistency, brand building and fan support. All these went for a massive toss when Pant said thanks but no thanks, refusing to stay for the next three-year cycle.

Pant’s IPL journey started with Delhi in 2016; back then he was a U19 player but his talent and potential was unmistakable. Delhi invested in Pant, retained him at a high price, made him captain and (like Dhoni and Kohli) he was one player who didn’t change teams and was closely identified with the franchise.

This time the partnership broke. Reports suggest commercial disagreements were the reasons for the split. Also, Pant wanted more space in decision making around the team.

Which underlines the point that friendship, understanding and comfort are ‘good to have’ but ultimately it is only money that matters. IPL is a high stakes market of cricket’s top talent and key decisions – whether from owners/players/other stakeholders – will be dictated by commerce. If loyalty/continuity was such a powerful force, Shreyas Iyer/Jos Buttler/Rahul wouldn’t be on the auction roster in Jeddah.

Outside IPL, a noisy message is also going out to Rohit Sharma and Kohli. Both need to score runs for India to do well. Both need to score to protect their reputations built over a lifetime with skill, sweat and sacrifice.