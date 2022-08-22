'I believe in coming back to drawing board when things don't go my way': IPL star provides big update after India snub

As Team India gear up for the Asia Cup, a second unit is engaged in an away ODI series against Zimbabwe. The senior members, barring KL Rahul, have been rested for the series keeping the Asia Cup in mind, which gets underway from August 27. However, a name which was projected as future of Indian cricket is not part of any of the two. Watch: Shikhar Dhawan's million-dollar reaction to fan's 'Can I have your shirt?' sign during India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI

We are talking about IPL sensation Venkatesh Iyer, who has pecked down the order, and at the moment doesn't look a part of India's white ball plans. The Kolkata Knight Riders player, who has put on some decent performances with the bat and bowls medium pace, was once touted as Hardik Pandya's replacement, when the latter had completely stopped bowling due to injury.

However, Pandya's has once again risen above the rank on the back of a solid outing in IPL 2022, which saw the all-rounder lead Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season. Iyer, on the other hand, didn't match the hype he created, managing a moderate 182 runs from 12 matches at an average of 16.55.

However, Iyer isn't disheartened with the snub and during an interaction with Sportskeeda the all-rounder revealed that he has been working on his game, and provided an important update on his bowling.

Despite things not quite going his way, the all-rounder is focused on adding more to his game. "I am working on my fitness and also on my bowling so that I can add a few clicks to my pace. I always believe in coming back to the drawing board and working on my basics when things don't go my way. The ball hitting the middle of the bat is important for us cricketers and I am not thinking too much about what happened in the past or what is going to happen ahead," he said.

During the chat, Iyer also mentioned he tackles cricket just like the way we tackle life. "You need to keep on upgrading yourself, knowing what your game is but also at the same time adding to it. Not just in cricket, but even in life you just don't want days just passing by. You want to add value to it," he said.

