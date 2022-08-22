Watch: Shikhar Dhawan's million-dollar reaction to fan's 'Can I have your shirt?' sign during India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI

When Shikhar Dhawan walked out to open the innings for India in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Monday, there was something odd about his jersey. The back of Dhawan's shirt where the name of the player is mentioned was taped up by one of the support staff members. Dhawan had worn Shardul Thakur's jersey which was covered as soon as he came out to bat.

Why Dhawan didn't put on his own jersey is not known but what we do know is that a fan in attendance of the match really wanted it. He put up a placard which read: 'Shikhar, Can I have yo'ur' shirt?' The incident took place in the 27th over of the Indian innings, when Dhawan had gotten out and was relaxing with KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan in one of the stands, watching Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill take the team forward.

However, the camera once again panned towards the fan, who kept waving his placard in front of the camera, something which Dhawan took notice of. Reacting to it, Dhawan almost took the shirt, which he was wearing, off before putting it back on, which made him and the rest of the teammates next to him break down in laughter. "Get along, Shikhar. Make a donation," renowned sports presenter and commentator Alan Wilkins said on air.

Dhawan, in the last match of the series, scored 40 before he was out caught by Sean Williams off the bowling of Brad Evans. Dhawan, closing the face of his bat towards mid-wicket, was squared up and offered a leading edge. Dhawan had looked in good nick, striking five fours off 68 balls before perishing. After India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat, he and Dhawan put on 63 runs for the opening wicket before the skipper was cleaned up by Evans for 30. In the second ODI, Rahul had gotten out for 1.

From 84/2, Ishan and Gill batted fluently to add a century partnership off just 101 balls, with the opening batter scoring his second half-century of the series. At the 37-over mark, India had reached 182/2 with Gill nearing his maiden ODI century and Ishan batting steadily on 35.

