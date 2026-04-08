IPL teams face new BCCI rule as benched players lose field access on match days: Report

The BCCI has introduced another operational restriction for IPL teams, this time limiting the movement of benched players during matches. In the latest update to match-day regulations, players not among the 16 named on the team sheet will no longer be allowed to enter the field of play, even for routine duties such as carrying drinks, bats, or messages.

The IPL trophy.(X Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move adds another layer to the board’s tightening of IPL protocols this season and is understood to have been communicated to franchises recently. As per the updated rule, only those included in the 16-player match list can perform on-field substitute duties during the game. Even among those stationed outside the playing XI, movement near the boundary has now been sharply restricted.

Only five players in bibs allowed around boundary

According to a Cricbuzz report, teams have been informed that no more than five players in bibs can remain active around the boundary rope at any given point during a match. That group can include players from within the nominated 16 as well as others from the squad, but the total number cannot exceed five. The remaining squad members may stay in the dugout, though they are not allowed to move through the area between the boundary line and the LED advertising boards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The report also noted that the latest restriction is effectively tied to existing clauses in the IPL Match Playing Conditions. One of those clauses, 11.5.2, deals with the manner in which drinks may be carried to players on the field, stating that such movement should happen without wasting time and in proper cricket attire. Another, 24.1.4, relates to squad members who are not part of the match XI or not acting as substitute fielders, requiring them to wear training bibs while on the playing area, including the space between the boundary and the perimeter fencing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also noted that the latest restriction is effectively tied to existing clauses in the IPL Match Playing Conditions. One of those clauses, 11.5.2, deals with the manner in which drinks may be carried to players on the field, stating that such movement should happen without wasting time and in proper cricket attire. Another, 24.1.4, relates to squad members who are not part of the match XI or not acting as substitute fielders, requiring them to wear training bibs while on the playing area, including the space between the boundary and the perimeter fencing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The same report quoted team sources as saying: “Instructions have been passed to us only recently that all substitutes cannot move around during the match. They are also not allowed to carry drinks onto the field. Only the 16 named in the team for the match can do so. In addition to that, only five outside the playing XI can move around. The others can sit in the dugout, but cannot move between the boundary line and LED advertising boards.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same report quoted team sources as saying: “Instructions have been passed to us only recently that all substitutes cannot move around during the match. They are also not allowed to carry drinks onto the field. Only the 16 named in the team for the match can do so. In addition to that, only five outside the playing XI can move around. The others can sit in the dugout, but cannot move between the boundary line and LED advertising boards.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: DC vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mukesh Kumar finds success against Sai Sudharsan, batters chops onto stumps

The development fits into a broader pattern of stricter enforcement seen this IPL season. In recent weeks, franchises were also informed of fresh operational rules covering match-day practice restrictions, access controls around training areas, limits on support staff movement, and tighter presentation protocols. This latest step appears to further standardise the match environment by narrowing who can be present around the field of play and when.

For teams, it means less flexibility at the boundary. For the IPL, it is another sign that match-day conduct is now more tightly regulated than before.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON