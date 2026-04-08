DC vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rain expected to stay away; Shubman Gill's GT desperate for win after two close losses
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals have two wins from two games, but know the batting outside of Sameer Rizvi needs to begin to click. Gujarat Titans have fallen short in two tight games, and are seeking to get some points under their belt.
- 6 Mins agoJason Holder question mark remains in place for GT
- 16 Mins agoDelhi's spin unit the best in the tournament?
- 31 Mins agoWeather forecast in New Delhi – light rain expected
- 41 Mins agoLast year – GT's top order does the double over DC
- 51 Mins agoGT cut it close twice, but remain winless
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoSameer Rizvi hammers DC to four points
- 1 Hr 25 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The IPL table is gradually beginning to take shape in the early part of the season, as teams figure things out behind the scenes but also know what their position early in the tournament is. Today’s fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has the unbeaten home team with two wins from two take on a team which has been better than their two losses to start the season – but Gujarat Titans know that a hat-trick of losses leaves them struggling early, while Delhi Capitals could join the early pace-setters for the league....Read More
For both teams, the strength lies in the bowling department. Delhi have looked supremely well-rounded, with the best spin corps in the tournament, supplemented well by a bowling unit that has done its job and been amongst the wickets to down the powerful batting of both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Similarly Gujarat Titans have a ferocious pace bowling unit, highlighted by Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna, and have gears they can hit to restrict teams.
These are two bowling units which don’t necessarily have the destructive potential, but are top of the class in terms of restricting run-flow and forcing opposition batters to commit errors by being forced to chase boundaries off good balls. There is hardly a weak spot – and despite several scores of 200+ against each other in the last season, it was free from any dynamite batting showcases, thanks to the bowlers’ skills being pitted against each other.
The flip side of this is a pair of batting units who haven’t quite clicked. Across the two teams, there will be several players looking for form – only Sameer Rizvi has exploded at the start of this IPL, being a real find thus far, but both his knocks have been recovery efforts after DC lost early wickets in small chases. This is not a sustainable gameplan for the Capitals, and while Pathum Nissanka had a good start vs MI, it is star-man KL Rahul of whom the most is expected. When will he come to the party? And is there a change to be made at number three with the high-intent Abishek Porel adding some powerplay emphasis ahead of Nitish Rana?
For GT, it is an opposite issue: Sai Sudharsan quietly got runs under his belt as he always does, and Shubman Gill’s return gives them a big boost at the top of the order. Sudharsan scored a century vs GT in Delhi last year, while Gill was a handful of runs away from a ton of his own in a 10-wicket win. But lower down the order, the middle of GT’s batting is the big concern. The balance doesn’t quite sit right, and is a weakness for teams to target: it will be a concern that Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada looked more capable in the chase vs RR than the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia.
A win for GT tonight pushes them up the table and keeps them well within the competition at this early part of the season, while Delhi know that a loss won’t be the end of the world. Equally, DC will want to get the wins under their belt before a tricky part of their season, while recovering from three losses is an unenviable task for GT to deal with. Important early contest for both teams.
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Jason Holder question mark remains in place for GT
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Gujarat have gone into the tournament with an overseas composition of Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada. But wiht question marks over the depth of their batting unit, there have been calls to replace Rabada with the hitting ability and power of all-rounder Jason Holder. The argument is that while GT have plenty of domestic fast-bowling talent, their lower order batting simply isn't cutting it – an average of 20 for their numbers 4-7 in the last couple of years.
Could Holder come in, or will Gill and co. back Rabada against his former team?
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Delhi's spin unit the best in the tournament?
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Premium spinners are hard to come by in the IPL, and DC have two of them – Indian internationals in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, supported well by young Vipraj Nigam. Spin can single-handedly win games, and Delhi seem to want to make the Kotla pitch one which assists their great strength – meaning gone are the short-boundary roads of the past which allowed for run-scoring at will. Batting with application is key at this venue, but DC trust their spin group to always produce the results through all phases of the innings.
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Weather forecast in New Delhi – light rain expected
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Monday's match in Kolkata was washed out after 4 overs, and yesterday's match in Guwahati was shortened to 11-a-side. Unseasonal showers have been affecting northern India, and yesterday saw heavy showers in Delhi as well.
But the good news is that while there is some expectation for light rain in the hours leading up to the time of the match, the evening itself is expected to be clear and good to go. Hopefully, fingers crossed, a full 40-over game at the Kotla tonight.
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Last year – GT's top order does the double over DC
DC vs GT LIVE Score: In 2025, GT chased down scores just in excess of 200 twice against Delhi – first at home thanks to Jos Buttler doing what he does best, but more emphatically later on at this very venue in New Delhi. After KL Rahul's century had set a target of 200, GT's openers didn't even break a sweat. Sai Sudharsan cut and drove his way to his own century, looking unflappable, and Shubman Gill quietly registered 93* of his own. In a year where their partnership was so impressive, this was the magnum opus.
DC vs GT LIVE Score: GT cut it close twice, but remain winless
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans have made a good fist of things against two of the better teams in the league, but fallen short both times: they were off the pace against Punjab Kings but fought back thanks to a sensational Prasidh Krishna spell, before taking the chase against Rajasthan down to the last few balls despite losing wickets. On both occasions, they know an incident here or there could have earned them the win, but they haven't quite gotten over the line. A good team, they are due a result – and will be eager for one they did the double against in 2025.
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Sameer Rizvi hammers DC to four points
DC vs GT LIVE Score: The list of players who have won three consecutive player of the match awards for their IPL teams is a who's who of 20-over cricket. Sameer Rizvi joined that list, adding match-winning knocks against LSG and MI after ending 2025 strong for DC – three consecutive 50+ scores in three consecutive successful chases, and a player gradually realising his potential with 70* and 90 this year.
Rizvi is red-hot at number four for the team from the NCR, and thanks to him, four points are on the board – but there are still problems to solve.
DC vs GT LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
DC vs GT LIVE Score: After a pair of rain-interrupted games, the IPL caravan rolls on. Two teams on opposite ends of the table, and the result quietly a key one for each at this early juncture of the tournament. Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans in Delhi, and there is plenty to talk about – and the radar to keep an eye on. Follow along for all the updates.