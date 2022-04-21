IPL: Technical tweaks and a change in mindset behind Kuldeep Yadav's resurgence

“Sir, chance mile tab toh... (Sir, only if I get a chance).”

In the countless conversations that Kuldeep Yadav had with his childhood coach Kapil Pandey from the start of last year till the beginning of IPL 2022, the urge to get regular opportunities was a recurring theme. One Test, five ODIs and three T20Is were all Kuldeep played during the 15-month period leading up to this year’s IPL after all. A knee injury suffered during a training session in UAE in September last year meant he was ruled out of the second half of IPL 2021 as well as the domestic white-ball tournaments. Before this season, his last appearance in the IPL was in 2020. The more Kuldeep thought about not getting a single match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021, the more restless he became.

A lot, however, has changed in the last few weeks. For starters, the left-arm wrist-spinner has got to play six matches at a stretch for the first time in more than two years in any format. The results have been exemplary–13 wickets at an average of 14.31 for Delhi Capitals have put him right in the thick of the race for the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with good friend and India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. A number of factors have led to the turnaround. Let’s talk about the technical adjustments first.

Once he regained his fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after his knee surgery last year, Kuldeep went to Kanpur where Pandey started to work on his ward’s bowling. “We always got feedback that Kuldeep was slower through the air. We made a conscious effort to change that in T20s," Pandey said.

In this IPL, Kuldeep's average speed has been close to 5 km/h quicker than what he normally operates at. According to Sunil Gavaskar, the increase in speed has stopped batters from lining up the wrist spinner.

"He worked day and night trying to bowl flatter through the air first and once he got the arm-speed, he tried to hit the good length without bringing his speed down,” said Pandey.

The usage of his non-bowling arm was another important facet that was worked on. “His right arm used to come down at an angle previously. He often dragged his quicker ones short and used to get hit square of the wicket. But he now keeps his right arm straight and closer to the body,” Pandey added.

IPL 2022 was not the first occasion where Kuldeep tried his slightly remodelled run-up and quicker deliveries. In Kanpur during the winter, the 27-year-old played around ten 40-overs-a-side league matches, pitching the ball up at close to 90km/h in an effort to bowl quicker through the air.

Backing from coach, captain and a change in mindset

After making necessary tweaks to his bowling, Kuldeep was waiting for a stage to showcase his brilliance. Delhi Capitals provided him just that. With no R Ashwin or Amit Mishra in their ranks this season, DC captain Rishabh Pant has used Kuldeep as his lead spinner. In left-arm spinner Axar Patel, he has got someone who can dry the runs up from the other end.

In the game against KKR, Pant’s decision to throw the ball to Kuldeep against a rampaging Shreyas Iyer was a prime example of the skipper’s confidence in his spinner. Kuldeep got hit for a six by Iyer but came back to get him stumped off the next ball. “He was never afraid of being hit for a six but what has changed now is the way he starts to think after a batter tries to attack. He is calm and mature now. He has the answers. The backing from captain Pant, coach (Ricky) Ponting and others have really helped him,” Pandey added.

