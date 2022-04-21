Watch: Kuldeep Yadav's gesture for Axar Patel after winning player of the match award is pure gold

Kuldeep Yadav continued his rich vein of form as he and Axar Patel led Delhi Capitals in their demolition job of the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Kuldeep was one of three bowlers who took two wickets each as PBKS were bundled out for 115 runs and DC went on to chase down the target with nearly 10 overs to spare in an IPL 2022 match.

Kuldeep was awarded the player of the match but the wrist spinner said that he wanted to share the award with his team mate and fellow spinner Axar Patel.

"I would like to share this award with Axar," said Kuldeep in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Watch Video: Kuldeep Yadav shares player of match award with Axar Patel

"He bowled well and took important wickets in the middle overs. I think he deserved the award and so I would like to share this with him," he said.

Kuldeep returned figures of 2/24 in his four overs while Axar took two wickets for 10 runs in as many.

The 27-year-old had lost his place in the Indian team and in the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup over the past couple of years but seems to have rediscovered his mojo at the Delhi Capitals. He said that he is clear about what his role is in the side and credited captain Rishabh Pant for backing him.

"I have got plenty of confidence this season and I am also mentally clear with my role. I just focus on my line and length and not on what the batter is going to do. I don't watch videos now, when you are very confused you watch videos to see what a batter might do.

"I am enjoying my bowling after a long time and the credit goes to Rishabh for backing me. That gives a lot of confidence for a bowler and that is a plus point for us," said Kuldeep.