‘He’s been working but hasn't been getting chances': After KKR chapter, Rishabh Pant assures Kuldeep Yadav full backing

Kuldeep Yadav's resurgence in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is turning out to be a fantastic one. The Chinaman currently leads the chart among the bowlers in the Delhi camp and his performance against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday will certainly lift his confidence.

This wasn't the case lately as Kuldeep was hardly considered in the playing XI, both in the national team or by his previous franchise.

The dip in Kuldeep's cricket graph came mainly during the 2019 cricket world cup, following which he hardly featured in the national side and soon the pattern followed in IPL, as KKR mostly opted the pair of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Also Read | 'Don't take your eye off the ball there guys. This guy can lead': Shastri gives verdict on Hardik Pandya's captaincy

In fact in the previous edition, Kuldeep was not even used once by KKR before a knee injury prematurely ended his campaign, forcing him to leave the bubble.

However, the new chapter for Kuldeep has been a great one as he is being backed by both his captain Rishabh Pant and the management. The 27-year-old has been part of all the four matches the Capitals have played so far.

In fact, Pant himself addressed the same during the post-match presentation ceremony following the DC vs KKR clash, which the former won by 44 runs.

“Kuldeep has been working for one year but hasn't been getting chances. We are backing him here fully,” he said.

The bowler, who was named the player of the match for his clinical performance, too echoed similar feelings and said: “The team is really backing me a lot. Rishabh has been very calm and has been guiding me from behind the stumps. I am enjoying a lot.”