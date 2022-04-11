'Don't take your eye off the ball there guys. This guy can lead': Shastri gives verdict on Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Among the very many things 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) did offer the Indian team management a chance to take a look at the various captaincy options. Few of them like Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have previous done it in IPL, while Rishabh Pant has led Delhi Capitals in the previous season as well. But there are two new options available - Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya - both of whom are leading an IPL side for the first time. And former India head coach Ravi Shastri is particularly impressed with the latter after he guided Gujarat Titans to their third straight win this season.

Written off even before the season took off, Gujarat has left many surprised with their impressive run so far and they are the only unbeaten side in IPL 2022 so far. They presently stand third with six points, separated from table toppers Rajasthan Royals and second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, who have as many points, by an inferior net run rate.

Hardik has played a key role in Gujarat's run. Besides returning completely as an all-rounder for the first time since October 2021 and bowling his four overs, Hardik has also assumed a more responsible batting position of No.4 in the line-up.

"He is prepared to bowl with the new ball, he is prepared to bat at No.4. It tells you he is fit, he is very clear in his mind, and the space he is in now is brilliant. Right before this IPL, the question that was asked about a lot of young captains - the word was KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant. Add Hardik Pandya. Don't take your eye off the ball there guys. This guy can lead a side," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

"You can see there is something between the ears that has clicked, that is making him focus in that fashion. Even the way he is marshalling his resources in the field, a very good sign."

Gujarat will play their fourth game this season on Monday against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be heading into the game on the back of a confident win against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.