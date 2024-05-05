IPL vs PSL in 2025? Champions Trophy could force clash between T20 leagues as Pakistan face schedule challenges: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for a significant shift in the timeline of its premier domestic T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), eyeing a move from its traditional February slot to May next year. This likely adjustment is being made in anticipation of the ICC Champions Trophy, slated to take place in Pakistan in 2025. PSL and IPL could clash in 2025 due to Champions Trophy scheduling(PSL/PTI)

According to a report from PTI, the decision, discussed at a recent meeting between the PCB and the six franchises participating in the PSL, aims to ensure optimal preparation and scheduling for domestic and international cricketing events.

However, this rescheduled window for the PSL is set to clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL), presenting a significant challenge for both the PCB and franchise owners. However, there are constraints due to a packed cricketing calendar, and the stakeholders have reportedly unanimously agreed that adjusting the PSL schedule is inevitable. Pakistan's national team will be in action from August to January as it prepares for the Champions Trophy.

In addition to the revised timeline, the meeting also delved into plans for the upcoming PSL edition, which is poised to feature matches hosted in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Each franchise is expected to play at least five matches on home turf, with the PCB actively exploring the possibility of incorporating additional venues into the mix.

The report further states that the ninth edition of the PSL had an estimated audience of 350 million people watching the matches, and on digital platforms, the viewership was 1.5 billion.

The PSL 9 also saw a 45 per cent increase in media rights and a 113 per cent increase from the previous cycle, while there was also an increase of 41 per cent in the sale of international media rights.

Champions Trophy scheduling

It was reported a few days ago that PCB met ICC's General Manager, Wasim Khan, to discuss the scheduling for the Champions Trophy with a particular focus on India's matches. According to PCB's draft schedule, India are scheduled to play all of their matches in Lahore; the idea behind keeping India's matches at one venue is to ease the security and logistical challenges.

India last travelled to Pakistan for an international cricket series in 2008, when the latter hosted the Asia Cup. Over the past few years, political and diplomatic tensions have meant no bilateral series between India and Pakistan since 2012.