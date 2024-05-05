Glenn Maxwell labelled 'most overrated IPL player' by ex-RCB star, heated debate ensues after another batting failure

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a third successive win in IPL 2024 on Saturday, beating the Gujarat Titans by four wickets to jump to the seventh spot in the table. RCB had been reeling at the bottom of the table for over a month before the clash against the Titans; however, the side kickstarted a revival with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last week and hasn't looked back since. RCB's win against the Titans was also their second against the side this year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell reacts after being dismissed by Gujarat Titans' Joshua Little(AP)

However, while the side looks to have gained some momentum as the season heads towards its business end, one player who is yet to improve his fortunes is their star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell. While the Aussie star has been crucial with the ball in some of their matches, his batting prowess – his primary role in the side – has been missing.

On Saturday, Maxwell failed to make a mark again, as he was dismissed on just 4 off three balls, as RCB endured a scare in their modest 153-run chase. After the opening duo of Virat Kohli (42) and Faf du Plessis (64) added 92 runs off just 5.5 overs in the chase, the lineup faltered as none of the middle-order batters could reach double figures.

From 92/1, the side faced five wickets while adding 25 runs before Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh eventually held their nerves to guide RCB to win. Even as the side won, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, who has also played for RCB, didn't mince his words as he lashed out at Maxwell for his inconsistent performances this year.

Taking to his official X, formerly Twitter, account, Parthiv called Maxwell the “most overrated cricketer” in the league. “Glenn Maxwell….HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of IPL…” he wrote.

As Parthiv's comment sparked extreme reactions, he hosted a poll to make his point further. He asked the fans to compare Maxwell's performances with Australia to those in the IPL, and an overwhelming majority picked the former.

“My point exactly. He hasn’t translated his international form and reputation to the #IPL. Given the opportunities he’s had across franchisees, his performance has been very underwhelming,” Patel wrote as he posted the screenshot of the poll's result.

Maxwell's inconsistency in IPL

Since joining RCB, Maxwell has been an important player for the side; he notched up 400 runs in the previous season, while the 2021 season saw him breaching the 500-run mark for only the second time (513 runs in 15 matches) in his IPL career. However, Maxwell had to endure an inconsistent patch with his former franchise, Punjab Kings. He barely crossed the 100-run mark (108 runs in 13 matches) during the 2020 season, and his scores in the 2018, 2016 and 2015 editions, too, were poor (169, 179, and 145, respectively).