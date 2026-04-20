IPL: With Eden obliging, Varun Chakravarthy finally hits his stride

Kolkata: On Sunday, Eden Gardens didn’t witness a send-off from Varun Chakravarthy, a statement, or even a celebration that lingered longer than necessary.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after dismissing Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag in the IPL game at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On a surface that finally slowed down enough to speak his language, the mystery spinner returned to something far simpler—control, patience, and belief. This was needed, not just for KKR but also for Chakravarthy who was going through possibly the longest slump of his career.

It’s still not over. But from the previous match in Ahmedabad—where he finally opened his IPL account with the wickets of Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar—to Eden on Sunday, the signs have been encouraging. Rinku Singh may have finished with the headlining act in the form of an unbeaten fifty in KKR’s four-wicket win but it was Chakravarthy’s three-wicket haul—dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag—that helped set up their first win of the season

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Look, just because I’ve taken three wickets today, I don’t want to make a sweeping statement,” Varun said in the press conference. “That’s the nature of the game. Next match, if the wicket has nothing in it, that’s going to happen (conceding more runs) to every spinner.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Look, just because I’ve taken three wickets today, I don’t want to make a sweeping statement,” Varun said in the press conference. “That’s the nature of the game. Next match, if the wicket has nothing in it, that’s going to happen (conceding more runs) to every spinner.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For a bowler who has spent the last two months under scrutiny—his pace questioned, his variations decoded, his “mystery” supposedly diminished—this was not defiance. It was clarity. Varun wasn’t reclaiming an identity; he was reminding everyone that his effectiveness has always been tied as much to conditions as to craft. And the difference on Sunday was not subtle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a bowler who has spent the last two months under scrutiny—his pace questioned, his variations decoded, his “mystery” supposedly diminished—this was not defiance. It was clarity. Varun wasn’t reclaiming an identity; he was reminding everyone that his effectiveness has always been tied as much to conditions as to craft. And the difference on Sunday was not subtle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Baking under the hot April sun, the track at Eden was deceptively slower compared to the surfaces seen in the night games. Factor in the wear and tear that also takes time to reflect and there is a chance KKR might finally get some advantage off the home surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baking under the hot April sun, the track at Eden was deceptively slower compared to the surfaces seen in the night games. Factor in the wear and tear that also takes time to reflect and there is a chance KKR might finally get some advantage off the home surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“As you can see, initially every spinner was traveling,” said Chakravarthy. “So that’s how it is. Once the pitches start slowing down, that’s how we start coming into the game and we start being more effective.”

Unlike in the recent past, KKR held back Chakravarthy till well after the powerplay, this time till the eighth over by when Rajasthan Royals were already cruising at 79 for no loss. Sooryavanshi was nearing a half-century, the intent unmistakable, the momentum firmly with the batters. On most IPL surfaces this season, that scenario has meant survival for spinners, not intervention.

But this was different. Chakravarthy’s first breakthrough came not through magic, but through method. Having earlier angled the ball across Sooryavanshi, he went fuller, straighter, drawing the batter into a slog toward the longer boundary. The mistimed hit carried just enough to be taken in the deep. A set batter removed not by deception alone, but by manipulation of angles and conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From there, the spell tightened into a familiar chokehold. “My strength is to keep attacking the stumps,” he said. “But if there is nothing in the pitch, that’s when bowlers start searching, they start getting confused, they are clueless, which happens to everyone.”

That search was absent here. Instead, there was a return to the suffocating lines Chakravarthy is best identified with. Singles were rationed. Boundaries disappeared. And with the run rate threatening to stall, risk became inevitable. Jurel fell to that pressure. Committing early to a reverse sweep against a ball that drifted wider, he was beaten completely, leaving the keeper to finish the job. It was less a moment of brilliance than a consequence of sustained control.

The dismissal of Parag completed the sequence—a googly, subtly disguised, turning back in to breach the defence. For a bowler whose reputation was built on unpredictability, this spell was striking for its predictability in the best sense. Every decision aligned with the surface, every variation had purpose, every over deepened the squeeze. Yet, if there was any temptation to frame this as redemption, Chakravarthy resisted it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“No one can be judged with just one match of good performance—and bad performance also,” he said. “It has happened to the best of the best.”

That perspective is telling. In a format that amplifies extremes, Chakravarthy’s recalibration seems less about reinventing himself and more about trusting a longer arc. KKR’s coaching staff did their bit as well, insulating him from the criticism and helping him arrive at this point without overcorrection. He hasn’t slowed down drastically, nor has he abandoned his attacking instincts. Instead, he has waited for a surface like Eden’s to meet him halfway.

Considering KKR’s next four matches are away from home—on pitches that are likely to be truer, faster, and far less forgiving to spin—Chakravarthy still has a bumpy road ahead. The same questions that hovered over Chakravarthy before Sunday could return, perhaps louder. But at least this performance reestablishes the baseline that given even marginal assistance, Chakravarthy remains capable of bending a T20 match to his will.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON