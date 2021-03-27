'Told me to enjoy my cricket': CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals valuable advice from MS Dhoni during IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman on Saturday Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that captain MS Dhoni's words helped him elevate his performance during the final stages of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition in the UAE.

The top-order batsman fell cheaply in the first three innings of his IPL but followed it up with scores of 65 not out (against Royal Challengers Bangalore), 72 (against Kolkata Knight Riders) and 62 not out (against Erstwhile Kings XI Punjab). The right-hander revealed that it was Dhoni's words that helped him get a grip on the situation, gather himself and shine on the big stage.

"Dhoni told me to enjoy my cricket and not think about the result… just enjoy the atmosphere, be calm, and once I got my eye in he was confident that I'd be able to make an impact," the Maharashtra batsman was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

Gaikwad added: "I think it was a good reminder for me because all I was looking for was the result and not thinking about the process. So it helped me a lot coming from him,” Gaikwad added. "No pressure at all," Gaikwad said, looking ahead to this season beginning on April 9.

The 24-year-old also stated that with CSK and Dhoni, "process" is a keyword, elaborating: "That's because of the environment I'm in where the focus is on the process and not the result. I just want to enjoy the process and make sure I contribute in every opportunity I get for CSK."

Dhoni's CSK had a torrid season in 2020. The side bagged 12 points from 14 games and finished bottom from second. However, Gaikwad finished on a high by scoring three consecutive fifties for the three-time champions.

Gaikwad added that he learned some valuable life lessons from his leader during the camp. He has been able to able to spend more time with Dhoni this year as they have been together since pre-season camp began in Chennai.

"One of the important lessons I learned from Dhoni is that there will be good and bad days in cricket, as in life, but what really matters is how honest you are to yourself, stay neutral in both situations and accept the fact that every day won’t be your day. But whenever it’s your day it’s important to try and make it count," he signed off.

The Chennai-based franchise will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai on April 10.