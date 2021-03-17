'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
Sunil Narine has been one of the stars of IPL history. He has attained legendary status in the league because of his match winning performances for Kolkata Knight Riders. While the West Indian spinner might not be the force that he used to be, before undergoing a change in his action, he is still an integral part of the team.
A look at the record books will tell anyone about Narine's contribution. He is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title. He would repeat the heroics with 21 wickets in 2014 and helped the men in purple win their second crown.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues
Later in his IPL career, Narine made a name for himself as an explosive opening batsman, tearing apart bowling attacks with his aerial strokes in the powerplay. In a recent interview on kkr.in, Narine has revealed that batting in fact was his first love and he became a bowler much later in his life.
"Once you are in cricket, Lara was the only guy who you probably support, because I love batting and batting is something I always enjoyed and I'm still enjoying it. I think bowling came second. I always put more focus on batting and at age 18-19, bowling took over. So I started batting less, which probably didn't help but at the end of the day, it happened. And I wouldn’t have it the other way," Narine was quoted as saying on kkr.in.
The West Indian will have a big role to play this season as the IPL will be played in India. KKR have a well balanced squad for Indian conditions and Narine will have to pull out all stops to help the team qualify for the play-offs and try and win a third title.
