IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / 'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders(bcci photo)
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders(bcci photo)
ipl

'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love

  • IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:27 PM IST

Sunil Narine has been one of the stars of IPL history. He has attained legendary status in the league because of his match winning performances for Kolkata Knight Riders. While the West Indian spinner might not be the force that he used to be, before undergoing a change in his action, he is still an integral part of the team.

A look at the record books will tell anyone about Narine's contribution. He is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title. He would repeat the heroics with 21 wickets in 2014 and helped the men in purple win their second crown.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

Later in his IPL career, Narine made a name for himself as an explosive opening batsman, tearing apart bowling attacks with his aerial strokes in the powerplay. In a recent interview on kkr.in, Narine has revealed that batting in fact was his first love and he became a bowler much later in his life.

"Once you are in cricket, Lara was the only guy who you probably support, because I love batting and batting is something I always enjoyed and I'm still enjoying it. I think bowling came second. I always put more focus on batting and at age 18-19, bowling took over. So I started batting less, which probably didn't help but at the end of the day, it happened. And I wouldn’t have it the other way," Narine was quoted as saying on kkr.in.

The West Indian will have a big role to play this season as the IPL will be played in India. KKR have a well balanced squad for Indian conditions and Narine will have to pull out all stops to help the team qualify for the play-offs and try and win a third title.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kkr ipl 2021 indian premier league sunil narine
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
ipl

Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:47 PM IST
As per the fixture announced by the IPL governing council, none of the franchises will be playing at their home grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni during practice. (Twitter)
MS Dhoni during practice. (Twitter)
ipl

Sixes galore as MS Dhoni hits the nets for CSK ahead of IPL 2021- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:44 AM IST
CSK shared a video in which Dhoni can be seen taking the bowlers to the cleaners and Super Kings' supporters would be delighted at the sight of seeing their favorite cricketer looking good with the bat before IPL 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
ipl

‘Hope Axar and Ashwin have some wickets left’: Ricky Ponting

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and expressed his excitement ahead of a fresh IPL season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Sundar Raman(Agencies)
File photo of Sundar Raman(Agencies)
ipl

Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Sundar Raman will look after the commercial and marketing strategies of the IPL franchise, CSK sources said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSK's full fixture for IPL 2021(PTI)
CSK's full fixture for IPL 2021(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 schedule: CSK matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:18 PM IST
CSK will play five matches in Mumbai, four games in Delhi, three matches in Bangalore and the last two in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:08 PM IST
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing four games in Ahmedabad, five matches in Kolkata, three matches in Chennai, and two games in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL / Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL / Twitter)
ipl

BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:37 PM IST
While the BCCI is keen to take the most successful domestic league to as many fans as possible, the board is also clear that the bio-bubble restrictions will be made keeping the safety of the players in mind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan hands over cap to Vaibhav Arora (left) on his List-A debut against Maharashtra in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan hands over cap to Vaibhav Arora (left) on his List-A debut against Maharashtra in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
ipl

IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey

By Shalini Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:39 PM IST
A fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav bowls regularly at 135 km per hour and is looking forward to sharing the KKR dressing room with the likes of Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:21 PM IST
The 14th Indian Premier League is scheduled to start in the second week of April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSK captain MS Dhoni along with coach Stephen Fleming
CSK captain MS Dhoni along with coach Stephen Fleming
ipl

IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB head coach Simon Katich and captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
RCB head coach Simon Katich and captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings.
Punjab Kings.
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of 53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Morris.
Chris Morris.
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of 16.25 crores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 Trophy. (IPL)
IPL 2021 Trophy. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:33 PM IST
IPL 2021: The IPL 2021 auction saw all the eight teams bidding strategically to plug holes in their squads. Here is how the squads look after a thrilling edition of auctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
FILE: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
ipl

Shakib Al Hasan, back from ban, returns to his IPL "home" team

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The top Bangladesh all-rounder was bought by former champions Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs.3.20 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP