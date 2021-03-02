'He has the ability to finish games': Punjab Kings CEO explains reason behind two big signings
Punjab Kings went into the IPL 2021 auction with the fattest purse among all eight franchises. The 2014 IPL finalists had a whopping ₹53.2 crore to spend on nine buys, given they had released Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham and Tajinder Singh ahead of the event.
By the end of the auction, the Kings would be extremely happy with their purchases. As required, not only did the franchise fill all nine slots, they saved themselves ₹18.80 crore. Their biggest buy was Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League 2021, claiming 29 wickets from 17 matches.
ALSO READ | 'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet
Richardson was acquired for a whopping ₹14 crore, making him the fourth-costliest player behind Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. There was some frenzied bidding for the Australia pacer before the Kings finally grabbed a hold of him, and franchise CEO Satish Menon has explained why that was.
"Jhye was always on our list. He is one of the finest components with the ball in white-ball cricket. We stretched ourselves for Chris Morris but Rajasthan Royals got hold of him. Jhye’s ability to bowl at any stage of the match gives us the flexibility we were looking for. And obviously, he is a very handy player with the bat as well. We are really excited to witness Jhye in Punjab Kings jersey in IPL,” Menon told WION.
The other players brought by the Kings are Dawid Malan (INR 1.5 cr), Shahrukh Khan (INR 5.25 cr), Riley Meredith (INR 8 cr), Moises Henriques (INR 4.20 Cr), Jalaj Saxena (INR 30 L), Utkarsh Singh (INR 20 L), Fabian Allen (INR 75 L), Saurabh Kumar (INR 20 L). After Richardson and his Australia teammate Meredith, the third-biggest buy for Kings, the highest among domestic players, was Shahrukh Khan. Shahrukh, who plays for Tamil Nadu, has created ripples in the Indian domestic circuit and his tendency to knock the ball big is what worked in his favour.
ALSO READ | India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch
"Shahrukh Khan is a really exciting talent. A player we had a good look at from domestic tournaments. The way he recently played in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was a glimpse of what he is capable of and we are confident that he is someone who will be there for us for a long. Shahrukh has the ability to finish games and we were looking at someone with similar traits. Really happy to get him," Menon said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021
- In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
- Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakib Al Hasan, back from ban, returns to his IPL "home" team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox