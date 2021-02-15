IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be called Punjab Kings from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise having opted for a change in name after giving it a long thought.
KXIP is one of the eight franchise teams to have competed in the last edition of the T20 league in the UAE.
"The team was planning to change the name for a long time and thought it should be done before this IPL. So it is not a sudden decision," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.
The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, have failed to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.
In the tournament's 13-year history, they were runners-up once and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion.
The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April, with the auction slated for Thursday.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Followed Warne on TV & phone': Nagaland teenager eyes IPL riches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war
- Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors
- Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?
- Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of ₹1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in ₹2 crore base price, KXIP with most money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant
- IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day
- The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction
- Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer
- IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox