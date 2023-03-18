Shreyas Iyer in danger of missing IPL 2023, two other stars could miss KKR's opener against Punjab Kings

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which gets underway from March 31 will see a quite a few stars miss the tournament due to their respective injuries. Two among the biggest names falling under the bracket is star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Pant is still recovering from his horrific car accident, which took place close to New Year's and Delhi Capitals have announced David Warner as their new skipper for the forthcoming season.

Shreyas Iyer in danger of missing IPL 2023(IPL/File Photo)

Bumrah, on the other hand, is highly unlikely to make an appearance as the pacer is still recovering from his back injury, which has kept him on the sidelines for several months now.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer could possibly be the latest addition in the list. The middle-order batter was sent for medical scans after complaints of back pain during the final India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad and was subsequently removed from the white-ball series, which got underway in Mumbai on Friday.

As per an update provided by the franchise, almost all the players will join the KKR camp latest by March 28, however, Iyer's name was not included in it. The franchise are currently fretting over Iyer's fitness and he has been advised to lie low for the time being. His recovery process is also being closely monitored and a report in Cricbuzz stated that an exact update on the same will be known after 10 days.

The report further mentioned that results of the initial scans were not found very encouraging and KKR like Delhi Capitals might be forced to look out for alternative captaincy options.

In fact Iyer is not the only player who could miss KKR's opener on April 1 against Punjab Kings. Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das will also be arriving late after finishing their national duties.

Shakib will be available after the conclusion of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Ireland, which gets over on March 31. Litton, on the other hand, will be available after the conclusion of the only Test between the two sides. The match will be played from April 4 till April 8.

