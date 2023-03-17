Home / Cricket / India vs Australia 1st ODI live score: Hardik Pandya steps in Rohit Sharma's shoes, road to full-time captaincy begins
Live

India vs Australia 1st ODI live score: Hardik Pandya steps in Rohit Sharma's shoes, road to full-time captaincy begins

cricket
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 10:43 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match Updates: Follow live score, latest updates and commentary of IND vs AUS 1st ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya will lead India while Australia will be captained by Steve Smith
IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya will lead India while Australia will be captained by Steve Smith
ByHT Sports Desk
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: After an action-packed four-match Test series, which India won 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both India and Australia will shift their focus to the three-match ODI series starting today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the World Cup set to be played in India in about seven months' time, this series could be ideal preparation for these two high-profile teams. There is no shortage of drama though. Both teams will be without their regular captains in the first ODI. Hardik Pandya will lead India as Rohit Sharma is not available due to personal reasons while Steve Smith will captain Australia in place of Pat Cummins, who is in Sydney after his mother's death.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 17, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Unstoppable Steve Smith

    In all the euphoria surrounding Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, do not forget the Australians, led by the one and only Steve Smith. Australia's stand-in captain, currently with 4917 runs in another 83 away from breaching the 5000-run mark in ODIs. Smith has a chance to become the 17th Australian batter to get to the milestone and if he does it today, he will become the second-fastest in terms of innings. David Warner leads having taken 115 innings to score 5000 ODI runs. 

  • Mar 17, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Australia hold the edge over India

    Did you know? Australia have outclassed India in two of their last three bilateral ODI series. In 2019, Australia beat India 3-2, after India had taken a 2-0 lead and a year later in 2020, the Aussies registered a 2-1 win at home. And for the first time since 2009, Australia have a shot at notching up back-to-back ODI series wins over India. Having said that, India have won 13 out of the 14 bilateral series and by no stretch of the imagination, will they be easy to roll over.

  • Mar 17, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: Another match, another Virat Kohli record awaits

    Virat Kohli is at a stage in his career that every match he plays, he has at least one batting record in sight. And today is no different. Kohli, who become the second-highest centurion in international cricket having notched up his 75th in the 4th India vs Australia Test, is closing in on another big milestone. Kohli is 191 runs away from becoming the 5th batter to complete 13000 ODI runs after Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya. Provided he gets there in this series, he will become the fastest to the landmark  in terms of innings.

  • Mar 17, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: The road to Hardik's full-time captaincy begins

    It is likely that Rohit Sharma has 6 months left for his ODI captaincy. By the time the 50-over World Cup will conclude in November this year, Rohit will be 36 and in all likelihood, step down as India's ODI captaincy too. So when the time comes, Hardik Pandya will take over that role. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has already thrown his weight behind Hardik, backing him to succeed Rohit, the road to which begins today as Pandya gears up for his first ODI as Team India captain. Hardik has led India brilliantly in T20Is, winning 8 matches out 11 and losing just 2 and will be taking his baby steps towards a bigger responsibility.  

  • Mar 17, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live: No Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan to open

    Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma is not available for the first ODI against Australia due to personal commitments. This opens up the doors for Ishan Kishan, who has not been in the best of forms ever since smashing that double hundred against Bangladesh. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, however, confirmed that Kishan will open with Shubman Gill. That means KL Rahul will continue to bat in the middle order.

  • Mar 17, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live score, 1st ODI: Hardik Aims To Repeat History

    This will be the first ODI between India and Australia since December 2020. It was played in Canberra. India won the match by 13 runs. Hardik Pandya was the star of the show with an unbeaten 92-run knock. Can he repeat the same performance this time around? There will be added responsibility of captaining the side but Hardik has shown he is cut for leadership.

  • Mar 17, 2023 09:21 AM IST

    India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia's 1st ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There is drama, there is anticipation, there is tension and of course, high-quality cricket all around when India and Australia lock horns in the form of cricket. The three-match ODI series is unlikely to be anything different.

