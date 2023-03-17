India vs Australia 1st ODI live score: Hardik Pandya steps in Rohit Sharma's shoes, road to full-time captaincy begins

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score Updates: After an action-packed four-match Test series, which India won 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both India and Australia will shift their focus to the three-match ODI series starting today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the World Cup set to be played in India in about seven months' time, this series could be ideal preparation for these two high-profile teams. There is no shortage of drama though. Both teams will be without their regular captains in the first ODI. Hardik Pandya will lead India as Rohit Sharma is not available due to personal reasons while Steve Smith will captain Australia in place of Pat Cummins, who is in Sydney after his mother's death.

